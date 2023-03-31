Woman Shares Comical Email Received From Partner With ADHD After Phone Dies

A woman's email from her girlfriend's "PR manager" is making the internet chuckle.

Sharing the hilarious message on Reddit's Made Me Smile forum, user u/SomethingRandomYeah explained that her girlfriend has ADHD and had accidentally let her cellphone battery die.

As a result, her girlfriend's "new PR manager," wrote the Redditor an email to update her on the situation.

Beginning with "Hello Affected Partner," the message explained that her girlfriend used her phone to play YouTube videos at work, unintentionally draining the battery.

"She did not realize the screen was on because the phone was upside down," her girlfriend's "PR manager" wrote.

"It is important to note that she could have listened to these same programs on Spotify without draining her battery. She is being made aware that this is ridiculous."

Her girlfriend's attempts to charge her phone had failed, as the charger "was not plugged into an outlet for an unknown amount of time."

The OP was informed that her girlfriend's phone would be back online shortly.

"You are being contacted in case you've attempted to send any important information in the last 20? 30? 40? minutes while her phone was 'charging,'" the email read.

"Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns."

Concluding the message, the writer said: "Have a good day, your Girlfriend's new PR manager."

Reddit users found the email hilarious, with the post receiving almost 37,000 upvotes.

Adult ADHD Diagnoses Increasing

Although often thought of as a disorder diagnosed in childhood, the number of adult ADHD diagnoses is increasing, especially among women. Between 2007 and 2016, the number of adult ADHD diagnoses in the U.S. grew by 123 percent.

As far as children are concerned, the Centers for Disease Control said that young boys are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed as girls. Studies suggest a referral bias is the reason why females are under-diagnosed in childhood, with ADHD being viewed as a "male" condition.

A 2021 study published in BMC Psychiatry found that girls with ADHD are less likely to demonstrate "external" behavioral problems—such as excessive physical movement or fidgeting.

Instead, they struggle with areas such as organization and time-keeping, and often fall under the radar. It's also common for female sufferers to learn how to "mask" their ADHD behaviors to adhere to societal norms.

The OP's girlfriend wasn't diagnosed until adulthood. Now in her late 20s, she is still learning to manage her condition.

"There's a much steeper learning curve than for those who were diagnosed as children," u/SomethingRandomYeah told Newsweek.

The Redditor and her girlfriend have been together for two years after matching on Tinder. Her partner struggles with inattentiveness, forgetfulness and self-esteem issues, as well as anxiety and depression.

Although ADHD affects her day-to-day life, her girlfriend has a sense of humor about it.

Working in sale analytics, u/SomethingRandomYeah's girlfriend was in the office alone listening to podcasts when her phone died. The email was actually written by her as a joke, demonstrating her tongue-in-cheek sense of humor.

"We both thought it was hysterical that so many people thought it was an actual manager," u/SomethingRandomYeah said, commenting on online responses to her post.

"I wasn't trying to contact her, but I did send a reply about 10 minutes later to let her know I'd received the message," she said.

'She's a Keeper'

The quirky correspondence had Reddit users in hysterics, with u/FigTechnical8043 writing: "That's a good pr manager."

"This was adorable as hell," said u/Glass_Rent_5158.

"She's a keeper," commented u/Rejectid10ts.

"I have ADD, this is painfully relatable," said Geno__Breaker.

TheGrimDweeber, who also has the condition, wrote "self deprecating humour can actually help with ADHD.

"Owning up to the weird/silly and downright stupid things I do, and joking about it with my friends, helps me be more conscious about things, and improve them."

Coletterenee1 commented: "I'm saving this to send to my boyfriend because this happens too many times."