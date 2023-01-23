Monterey Park Shooting Live Updates: Shooter Motive May Be Linked to Ex-Wife, Mayor Says
- The investigation into the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California continues after a gunman killed at least 10 people at a Lunar New Year celebration in a dance hall over the weekend.
- Shooting suspect Huu Can Tran, 72, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday. He was found in a van that police say he used to flee after a foiled attempt to shoot up another dance hall.
- During a press conference Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooter's motive remains unclear and pushed for more to be done to stop gun violence. Mayor Henry Lo said the suspect may have visited the dance hall in the past.
- Monterey Park is home to mostly Asian immigrants and first-generation Asian Americans and hosts one of California's largest Lunar New Years celebrations.
- In addition to the 10 people killed at the scene, 10 others were injured and taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to stable.
- This was the nation's fifth mass killing this year and the deadliest attack since the Uvalde, Texas school shooting last May.
- President Joe Biden directed his Homeland Security Adviser to mobilize full federal support to local and state authorities and ordered all U.S. flags on government buildings at home and abroad to be flown at half staff until Thursday.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Shooter Motive May Be Linked to Ex-Wife, Mayor Says
The suspected gunman in the deadly Monterey Park shooting may have visited the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the past, authorities said.
Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo told NBC's "TODAY Show" Monday that authorities understand that the alleged shooter, Huu Can Tran, may have had "a history of visiting this dance hall," where the shooting occurred.
"Perhaps motivation has to do with some personal relationships, but that's something that I think investigators are uncovering and investigating," he said.
The shooter's motive remains under investigation. However, Lo told CNN that the suspect allegedly met his ex-wife at the dance hall.
In an interview with the outlet, his ex-wife, who asked not the be named, said she met Tran at the dance studio two decades ago. She said that Tran could be quick to anger, but was never violent towards her.
A source close to Tran also told CNN that he lived about a five minute drive from the dance hall in San Gabriel.
Tran often complained at the time that the instructors at the dance hall didn't like him and said "evil things about him," the friend said. He added that Tran was "hostile to a lot of people there."