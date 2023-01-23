Shooter Motive May Be Linked to Ex-Wife, Mayor Says

The suspected gunman in the deadly Monterey Park shooting may have visited the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in the past, authorities said.

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo told NBC's "TODAY Show" Monday that authorities understand that the alleged shooter, Huu Can Tran, may have had "a history of visiting this dance hall," where the shooting occurred.

"Perhaps motivation has to do with some personal relationships, but that's something that I think investigators are uncovering and investigating," he said.

The shooter's motive remains under investigation. However, Lo told CNN that the suspect allegedly met his ex-wife at the dance hall.

In an interview with the outlet, his ex-wife, who asked not the be named, said she met Tran at the dance studio two decades ago. She said that Tran could be quick to anger, but was never violent towards her.

A source close to Tran also told CNN that he lived about a five minute drive from the dance hall in San Gabriel.

Tran often complained at the time that the instructors at the dance hall didn't like him and said "evil things about him," the friend said. He added that Tran was "hostile to a lot of people there."