More Than 200 Days After Election, Kari Lake Insists: 'I'm Still Fighting'

Kari Lake told supporters "I'm still fighting" at a "Defend America Rally" in Arizona on Wednesday evening, more than 200 days after losing the state's gubernatorial election which she is still refusing to concede.

The outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump made the comment to supporters at a golf club in Scottsdale, Maricopa County.

Lake follows in the footsteps of Trump who is continuing to insist the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him, despite numerous courts and independent legal experts refuting these claims and legal challenges.

A clip from Lake's speech was shared on Twitter by account PatriotTakes, which says it is dedicated to "exposing right-wing extremism."

In the video, Lake said: "We the people won, and I just want you to know I'm still fighting. I'm still fighting. I'm still fighting. They told me to give up, walk away, if I fought it's the end of my career. I don't give a damn about having a political career, I want to save our country."

On November 8, 2022, Lake lost the gubernatorial Arizona election to Democrat Katie Hobbs, by more than 17,000 votes, which she has tried unsuccessfully to overturn via the courts.

On Monday, May 22, Lake's claim that election officials failed to properly verify thousands of signatures was rejected by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson. Her team argued Maricopa County election workers had compared signatures with past records too quickly, but the judge said there is no "requirement that a specific amount of time be applied to review any given signature at any level of review."

Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference on May 23, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lake insisted "I'm still fighting" during a "Defend America Rally" in Arizona on Wednesday evening. Rebecca Noble/GETTY

She pledged to continue her legal battle at a press conference on May 23, saying she hoped the case would end up appearing before the Supreme Court.

In February, the Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier ruling, also from Maricopa Justice Thompson, confirming Hobbs had been elected as Arizona's governor.

Lake also took aim at the Biden administration over the southern border during her rally on Wednesday. She said: "We need to return to common sense solutions that gave us the most secure border in our history, and I believe compassionate leadership means putting the American people first.

"The fake news calls us every name in the book, you know it's exhausting, we're not listening to them. Ending this invasion, restoring safety and sanity, is a top priority."

A speech focusing on immigration was also delivered by Thomas Homan, who served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for nearly a year and a half under the Trump administration.

He described the situation on America's southern border as "the biggest national security failure this country has seen since 9/11."

Newsweek has approached Kari Lake for comment by email.