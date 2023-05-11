Morgan Wallen Fans Beg for Refunds After Singer Cancels Tour Dates

Morgan Wallen's fans are pleading for refunds and reimbursements after the country singer was forced to pull out of six weeks' worth of tour dates.

The "Last Night" singer informed his fans about his situation in an earnest video posted to Instagram in which he said doctors have told him to rest his voice. Diagnosed with "vocal fold trauma," Wallen said he is postponing the shows for the sake of his career's "longevity."

He's pulling out of his One Night at a Time World Tour, the Academy of Country Music Awards show and upcoming festival appearances. The next gig he will do will be on June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, according to his website.

On social media, many of his fans have shared comments on how expensive the show cancellations will be for them. Besides the price of the ticket, they totaled up the total cost of travel, accommodations and more.

Country singer Morgan Wallen performs at the CMA Awards in November 2022. He recently canceled upcoming tour dates because doctors have told him to rest his voice. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

"Give us the option for a refund," Twitter user Chopper demanded.

"How do we get refunded for tickets we purchased? Supposed to attend the show at Met Life on the 20th but obviously that won't be happening now," another user tweeted in response to Wallen's two-minute video.

"Hey @MorganWallen, either offer refunds for the canceled shows or let people know when these shows are being rescheduled (and not into next yr) there's A LOT of money tied up for some people," a fan wrote.

Some social media users started to tag Ticketmaster on their posts to find out how they can get refunded.

By Wednesday, users shared screenshots of the Ticketmaster site that showed that while the One Night at a Time World Tour performance at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium had been postponed, the tickets were still valid.

Instagram users flooded the comments section of Wallen's video with well-wishes for the singer, although some used the space to explain how the postponements have affected them financially.

One user wrote: "Glad you canceled a concert 24 hours in advance. My sisters graduation and 18th birthday present was riding on TWO THOUSAND dollars in tickets and you can't even nut up refund them?"

The angry user continued, "Some of us can't afford to be almost TWO GRAND in the hole. Major sacrifices were made to have these tickets purchased. Lord...please bless me with $2000."

Many others called on Wallen to cancel the shows rather than postponing them so the ticket companies will issue refunds.

While many fans shared their disappointment, others had some itemized bills for Wallen.

Barstool Sports employee Quigs displayed a bill for Wallen that included costs for a hotel, gas, tickets, his outfit, his wife's outfit and more, which came to a total of $3,982.

Another user's bill included a "new car to drive to concert," gas, weed and food from McDonald's.

.@MorganWallen

since you're offering refunds....here is our itemized bill for you.



Hotel= $560

Gas(2tanks)= $80

Tickets(4)=$1600

My outfit= $120

Wife’s outfit= $218

Oxford Grillehouse= $235

Cracker Barrell=$40

Los Parrilleros= $45

Rebel Rags (because we wouldn't have had the… https://t.co/GbcRJS86b8 — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) May 9, 2023

These users and others included their Cash App and Venmo details so Wallen could send them money.

Wallen's video comes after he canceled a show at the last minute last month, leaving some fans upset. He pulled out of the gig in Oxford, Mississippi, because of a problem with his voice, but his apology was slammed by fans on social media.