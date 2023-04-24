Morgan Wallen Apology Slammed After Canceling Concert Last Minute

Country music star Morgan Wallen has issued an apology after enraging fans with a last-minute concert cancellation.

Wallen, 29, was due to perform at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday night, but pulled out after losing his voice.

Fans were told of the cancellation just minutes before Wallen was set to take the stage, and several of those at the stadium took to social media to share their dismay.

Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. He angered fans by canceling a show last minute. Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America

A message appeared on the giant screens saying fans would be refunded as the "Thought You Should Know" singer would no longer be able to perform.

"Ladies & Gentleman, unfortunately Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight - therefore tonight's show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonights events will be available at point of purchase beginning tomorrow," the sign read.

Wallen took to his Instagram stories to apologize for canceling the show.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing," he wrote.

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

"Completely disappointed in@MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULL****!!!," wrote one angry fan on Twitter.

Another added: "@MorganWallen you're a piece of s*** for this! Get your s*** together. Police and security are telling the real truth."

The embattled singer is no stranger to controversy.

In 2021, a video leaked of him using a racial slur, which led to a huge backlash, including his music being removed from radio stations and the Academy of Country Music deciding his recent album would be ineligible for its awards.

Wallen was also temporarily suspended by his record label Big Loud.

He also released an apology after that incident, in which he acknowledged using what he called an "unacceptable and inappropriate" language.

In October 2020, Wallen was dropped from a Saturday Night Live appearance in after attending a party with fans while ignoring COVID-19 public health restrictions. He was later allowed to perform in December 2020.

Also in 2020, the singer was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of a bar in Nashville.