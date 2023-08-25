German Shepherd's Reaction to Kid Screaming Stuns Viewers―'Their Protector'

German shepherd dogs remain a firm favorite among the nation's pets, coming in at No. 4 on the American Kennel Club's Most Popular Dog Breeds.

One woman on TikTok has shared a video explaining the No. 1 reason why she will always have a German shepherd. "This dog will break chains, collars, jump and break through whatever he has to, to get to his babies. He is their protector...," reads the caption.

In the video posted by Krista Smith, @maddamseaweed, with over 513,000 views, Ring doorbell footage shows a German shepherd racing across a backyard after a child can be heard screaming. The camera cuts to another view, showing two young kids screaming and giggling as they play, as the German shepherd comes to check everything is fine.

"Reason #1 Why I'll always have a German shepherd. This is my 1 year old shepherd's response to hearing my kids scream while he was in the backyard," reads the text.

A German shepherd on the run towards the camera. A woman has revealed the No. 1 reason why she will always have a dog of that breed. Bigandt_Photography/Getty Images

"Generally considered dogkind's finest all-purpose worker, the German Shepherd Dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence," says the American Kennel Club (AKC). "Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover's delight."

Despite the German shepherd's beautiful appearance and known intelligence, it is important to think through all the pros and cons before taking on these high-need dogs.

"People often choose a puppy because it is cute and they are attracted to it," says the AKC. "Maybe they see the breed on TV or in a movie. Later, they learn that their little pup is no longer a few pounds, but a 60- to 80-pound adult with lots of energy and a constant desire to play.

"The truth is that not all larger dog breeds do well in apartments or with laid-back families. How well a dog adjusts to their new environment depends on the dog, their training, and their function," adds the AKC.

Take a good look at your lifestyle, space allowances, and how much time you can put in to training your German shepherd before you take on this energetic and powerful dog.

Users on TikTok agreed in the comments under Smith's viral video.

"My Grandpa always told people we knew not to mess with us if they saw us in the yard. Or my German Shepherd would have tried to take them out," wrote one user.

"My daughter was born at the start of COVID so we didn't have anyone over until Christmas. The way my Shepherds blocked everyone approaching the baby," commented another.

"My German shepherd is running my household at this point," posted a third.

