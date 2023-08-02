Culture

Multiple Lizzo Collaborators Speak Out Against Singer Following Lawsuit

Culture Lizzo Lawsuit Social media Celebrities

Members of Lizzo's team, such as dancers, a creative director and a documentary maker, have spoken out against the singer after she was accused of creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo is also facing a lawsuit that alleges she fat-shamed and sexually harassed three of her dancers, and also includes allegations of religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

After the news was made public, many people who have worked with Lizzo in the past spoke out about their own experiences, with words like "gaslit," "disrespect," "arrogant" and "abuse of power" being mentioned.

Lizzo in New Zealand in July 2023
Lizzo performs at Spark Arena on July 26, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. A lawsuit has been brought up against the singer by three of her dancers, leading to former members of her team to speak out. Dave Simpson/WireImage

A former dancer who worked with Lizzo, Courtney Hollinquest, spoke out on her Instagram stories and confirmed while she's not part of the lawsuit, she agrees with the things Lizzo is accused of.

"This was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light," Hollinquest wrote on Tuesday.

Lizzo's former creative director, Quinn Wilson, agreed with Hollinquest's statement. "I haven't been a part of that world for three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers' courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I'd appreciate space to understand my feelings," she wrote.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison weighed in, stating that she doesn't usually do so but felt compelled here. She claimed to have been making a documentary of Lizzo in 2019 but had to walk away after two weeks.

"I was treated with such disrespect by her," Allison said on her social media accounts. "I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a s**** situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you [...] can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut."

"I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed." Allison continued. "This kind of abuse of power happens far too often."

Newsweek is updating this story.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC