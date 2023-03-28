One person has died in a mass shooting that reportedly took place at a strip club in Maryland.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Chillum Road in Hyattsville at around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Prince George's County Police Department said on Twitter.

Reports on social media said the shooting took place at Mustangs, a strip club.

Police said officers had located four adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Chillum Road in the unincorporated part of Hyattsville. pic.twitter.com/aYOMux4u0T — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 28, 2023

"All the victims were taken to the hospital where one was later pronounced deceased," police said in a tweet. "The other 3 victims are in stable condition."

Detectives are at the scene working to establish a suspect or suspects in the case, as well as a motive. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Newsweek has contacted the Prince George's County Police Department for comment via email.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.