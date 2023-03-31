A Mumsnet user has been urged against lending $20,000 to a friend who wants to sue her previous employer for wrongful termination.

In a lengthy post, user msbees explained that the friend has $15,000 to her name after losing her job. So, she texted the original poster to ask for a donation.

However, the poster feels "uneasy" and doesn't want to get involved. She has been backed by 99 percent of 1,642 Mumsnet users who voted, "you are not being unreasonable."

Stock photos of irate young woman in the street and of hands grabbing dollar bills. A woman has been slammed for asking to borrow $20,000 from her friend for legal fees. Sergey Nazarov / diane39/Getty Images

The user wrote: "She sounds incredibly angry at her previous employer and is out for blood." An expert, who runs a legal consultancy, told the user on Mumsnet to put everything in writing if they wish to go ahead.

Explaining the story, the British poster, who lives in San Francisco, relayed a recent conversation that happened via text. It turns out the friend has been quoted $20,000 by a lawyer, and she has asked the Mumsnet user to foot the bill.

The poster wrote: "But that's just to engage the lawyer/draft up a case. When I asked for more information about the actual case, she didn't go into much detail at all and just ranted about her hatred of the CEO and his dodgy behavior."

In the comments, the Mumsnet user has told others that they sold a company in May 2019, and everything was finalized by October. They wrote that the amount it sold for is online and "very much public knowledge."

"She knows I can 'afford it' due to my previous company sale being public information, yet I can't help but feel uneasy about it," the poster added. "I also think it's my British nature to be more reserved about money, whereas Americans are a lot more open about it.

"Also, when a company is sold, most of the money goes to paying shareholders, etc... so what she might have seen online is nowhere near close to what we each have," explained the user.

They added that they don't know why the friend was fired and is reluctant to hear more. They are tempted to simply say 'no' to the request.

Responding to another comment, the user wrote: "I feel like Americans watch too much TV and think they can 'crush' everyone with expensive lawyers. Life isn't an episode of Suits."

Access to Justice

Shavon Jones, the chief content officer at Sales4Lawyers, told Newsweek: "The post is referencing an Access to Justice (A2J) problem, which is a global phenomenon that the World Justice Project is working to improve."

An A2J is "defined as the ability of people to seek and obtain a remedy through formal or informal institutions of justice for grievances," according to the United States Institute of Peace.

Jones said: "Wrongful termination complaints often must be filed with government agencies before they can be brought in court. If the problem is systemic, the government will sometimes step in and represent the terminated worker against the employer.

"For labor and employment cases, plaintiffs' attorneys generally offer two payment options. The most common is a replenishable retainer that is billed at a standard hourly rate based on the attorney's experience," Jones added. "The second arrangement is a small up-front payment, plus a share of any recovery. The share of recovery should be no more than 25 percent since the risk of nonpayment has been mitigated by the small retainer."

Jones said that, when a third party pays the legal fees, the terminated worker is still the client. Therefore, the third party is unable to dictate the settlement fee.

What Happens If She Loses the Case?

Jones said: "The only way to get repaid on a losing case is to loan the friend the money and have the friend sign a promissory note to pay it back in installments. However, judging from the post, the friend isn't looking for a loan. She's looking for a gift or donation and won't be willing to sign an agreement to repay the money."

'Find a Lawyer That Will Work on a Partial Contingency'

"The best resolution for the "lender" if they want to be repaid is to advance the funds on the condition that the friend agrees (in writing) to settle the case if the lawyer gets an offer and says that the offer is the best the lawyer thinks they can do.

"They should also find a lawyer that will work on a partial contingency. That's the fee arrangement where a small retainer is required and the lawyer takes a percentage of any recovery. A reasonable fee agreement would be $10,000 to $15,000 upfront, plus 20 to 25 percent of any recovery. The 'lender' should be entitled to a return of the retainer, plus perhaps a third to 40 percent of the client's share of the recovery," explained Jones.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 165 users have commented on the post, with one writing: "She wants you to give her a lot of money just because she thinks you can? This isn't a friend if they would expect that; say no and put some distance there."

"God no, friends don't do this. She's so cheeky for even suggesting this, I can't believe she thinks you'll send 20k over just like that!!! Absolutely not," posted another.

A third commented: "She's not a friend, she's a user. And you won't see a penny of your money ever again. You'd be crazy or an idiot to do this."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

