Mom Cheered for Imposing 'Strict' Rules When Looking After Friend's Kids

A parent has turned to the internet for advice after discovering a friend has implemented rules their children must follow while in her care.

In a lengthy post shared to the popular discussion site Mumsnet, the user Givenupgivingash*t, explains their work pattern means they are unable to drop their two daughters, aged six and seven, at school. Fortunately, a friend is able to, so the parent drops them off at her house at 7.30 a.m.

In return, the parent picks up the friend's children three days a week and looks after them for a few hours. But recently, their eldest daughter described the friend as "strict." But 95 percent of 1,423 Mumsnet users felt it would be unreasonable for the mom to address the house rules that were making her daughter feel uncomfortable.

The parent made the following list of the rules that are implemented in the morning by the friend:-

Make sure that their shoes are clean, and if they've been in the garden and they're a bit muddy then they have to be wiped clean (uppers not just soles)

They have to spend 15 minutes doing their reading books (mine do this night before but she makes hers and mine do it too)

She fills their water bottles with bottled water, tells them it's better for them than tap water (which I fill them with)

Makes them do up their ties/top buttons, even though they're more comfortable undone and school isn't bothered

Don't Take It Personally, Suggests Expert

Lesley McGregor, a parenting expert for StellKey, an app that aims to "help families work together," told Newsweek it's always "tricky" when friends look after children.

She said: "People can have very different ways they manage children, which can cause problems. It looks like the friend is both pickier - shoe rule, top button rule, and has a particular schedule she needs to get through with her own children in the morning - 15 minutes of reading.

"None of this is personal and the invited children need to understand that these are simply their house rules. If the rules were relaxed for the invited children, the friend's own children would definitely protest.

McGregor advises the parent to explain to the daughters that the friend isn't being "mean." She also suggests finding different ways to keep the kids entertained while the others read.

"The parent could tell the friend politely that the children don't need to refill their water bottles at her house. She or he could also come up with a fun but quiet activity that the children could do for 15 minutes while the others do their school reading, maybe they could do some coloring or read a home book," she added.

Lastly, McGregor suggests running this by the friend first to make sure it works.

'She Runs a Tight Ship'

Over 170 people have commented on the post since it was shared on April 19.

One user said: "They need to fit in with her kids' routine, if you don't like it pay for a childminder.

"She's doing you a favor so I'd suck it up. You might have slightly lower standards when it comes to appearance with not having buttons done up but she obviously doesn't want her kids picking up what she perceives as bad manners. The dirty shoes thing - well that's just being respectful of someone else's home?" asked another.

Another said: "Doesn't sound like anything too outrageous on her part. She runs a tight ship clearly."

Newsweek wasn't able to verify the details of the case.

