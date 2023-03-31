Will There Be 'Murder Mystery 3'? How Second Film Sets Up Potential Sequel

Murder Mystery 2 premiered on Netflix on March 31 but fans are already curious as to whether it will return for a third installment.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who previously starred together in film Just Go With It, reprised their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in the comedy movie.

The original Murder Mystery was released in 2019 and followed New York cop Nick and his wife, Audrey, who embarked on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, but instead ended up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

Murder Mystery 2 takes place four years after the events of the first film, and sees Nick and Audrey trying, and failing, to get their private eye agency off the ground.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back as Audrey and Nick Spitz in Netflix sequel "Murder Mystery 2." Netflix

When they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja, on his private island, they jump at the chance. However, the couple run into more drama when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin—making each glamorous guest, family member and the bride herself a suspect.

The sequel looks set to be as popular as the original, but could the cast return for a third installment?

Newsweek has everything we know so far about a potential Murder Mystery 3 on Netflix.

*Warning—This story contains major spoilers for Murder Mystery 2*

What Happened in 'Murder Mystery 2'?

Netflix is yet to officially announce a third Murder Mystery film, however, the final moments of the second movie hint that the drama isn't over for Nick and Audrey.

In Murder Mystery 2, Nick and Audrey take a break from trying to get their private detective business off the ground to attend the wedding of the Maharajah, also known as Vik.

On the night before the big day, however, Vik is kidnapped, and a $70 million ransom is demanded by the culprit.

"The Kingsman" star Mark Strong has joined the cast of "Murder Mystery 2" as a character called Connor Miller. Netflix

Vik's business partner Francisco, his sister Saira, his fiancée Claudette and his ex-girlfriend Countess Sekou all come under suspicion when kidnapping expert Connor Miller arrives at the wedding venue to try and solve the case.

The kidnapper, however, will only speak to Nick and Audrey, and asks them to deliver the ransom money in Paris.

As is to be expected, chaos ensues, and there are several instances of double, and even triple, crossing, faked deaths and many explosions.

In the end, it is revealed that kidnapping expert Connor Miller, who was believed to have been killed earlier in the film, never actually died and was in on the kidnapping the whole time.

At the end of "Murder Mystery 2" Audrey and Nick are seen trying to have a romantic vacation in Paris. Netflix

Just when it looks like the case has been solved, Audrey notices that Saira, Vik's sister, is bleeding. She reveals it's actually not blood, but a smeared henna tattoo from the wedding, leading Audrey to realize that Saira was also behind the kidnapping of her brother.

After all the drama, Nick and Audrey try to have a relaxing vacation in Paris.

While the couple are sight-seeing, Vik's helicopter pilot, who we met earlier in the film, arrives with a bag full of cash from Vik, as a thank you, and the gift of his helicopter so that they can enjoy the honeymoon they never had.

Will There Be a 'Murder Mystery 3'?

Vik's helicopter pilot, pictured, potentially sets up a sequel to "Murder Mystery 2" at the very end of the Netflix movie. Netflix

At the every end of Murder Mystery 2, Audrey and Nick are in the helicopter, being flown by Vik's pilot.

Whilst they are in the air, the pilot suddenly pulls a gun on them, grabs the money they had been gifted by Vik and jumps out of the helicopter.

As the credits roll, Nick and Audrey are left in the air with no pilot—and their cash stolen.

No details are given about the pilot or his identity, perfectly setting up a third case for Nick and Audrey to solve.

Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 are available to stream on Netflix now.