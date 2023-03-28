Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2' Release Date and Time Plus Much More

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2.

The duo, who previously starred together in film Just Go With It, first appeared in the original Murder Mystery in 2019.

The movie told the story of New York cop Nick and his wife, Audrey, who embarked on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, but instead ended up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

According to the official synopsis for Murder Mystery 2, the new movie will follow Nick and Audrey four years after the events of the first film.

The couple are now full-time detectives but are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja, on his private island.

The Spitzes soon run into trouble again, however, when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin—making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

"Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful... and their long-awaited trip to Paris," Netflix reports.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how to watch Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, including when it will be released and who is starring in it.

'Murder Mystery 2' Release Date

Murder Mystery 2 will be available to stream from Friday, March 31.

What Times Does 'Murder Mystery 2' Come Out?

The film will be released at 8 a.m. GMT, which is 3 a.m. ET and midnight PT.

'Murder Mystery 2' Cast

Leading the cast of Murder Mystery 2 are Uncut Gems star Sandler and The Morning Show actress Aniston.

The pair have known each other for over 30 years and recently spoke about their friendship while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon together.

"I very much love to take care of him. He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this," the Friends star said of her co-star.

Also returning to Murder Mystery 2 from the first movie are Adeel Akhtar as the Maharajah, and John Kani as Colonel Ulenga.

The Kingsman star Mark Strong joins the cast as a character called Miller, while Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith will play Countess Helene, and Plan B star Kuhoo Verma will portray Saira.

Also on the cast are Now You See Me star Mélanie Laurent, Money Heist's Enrique Arce, Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, Misfits star Zurin Villanueva, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star Annie Mumolo.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 31. The first movie is available to stream now.