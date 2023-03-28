Where Is 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Filmed? The Pods and Vacation Locations

Netflix viewers have been enjoying the first part of Love Is Blind Season 4, with more episodes of the dating series still to come.

The popular show is a unique social experiment that sees a group of contestants searching for love, sight unseen.

On Love Is Blind, the men and women date each other in "pods" for 10 days, before some choose to get engaged to one of their co-stars. Only then do they meet their fiancé or fiancée in person.

After the pods, the cast fly away for a tropical vacation, before they return home to navigate their new lives together ahead of their weddings.

Filming for Love Is Blind takes place across various locations throughout the episodes. Newsweek has everything you need to know about the different settings for Love Is Blind Season 4.

Where Are the 'Love Is Blind' Pods?

Netflix has confirmed that the pod portion of Love is Blind is filmed in a studio in Santa Clarita, California.

Ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in November 2022, the series creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, spoke to Newsweek about how the dates work in the pods.

"We basically create a schedule for [the contestants] and we make sure that they all get to, you know, meet with every possible candidate. From that point forward, they decide, they tell us, the people that they want to spend more time with," Coelen said.

"Each day they [have] their scheduled dates and they get to see the people that that they want to see and they get to plan those dates in any way that they, you know, want to plan them.

"I mean, the way that we describe it to them is it's like it's a normal date. You can do anything that you want to on the date. You can play together, or you could watch a video together, I guess you could, you know, draw together. You could, you know, play a little Nerf basketball or putt-putt golf...you can do whatever you want, you just can't touch or see the other person," he added.

Where Was 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Filmed?

The vacation section of Love Is Blind Season 4 was filmed in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The cast were reportedly treated to a stay in the luxurious TRS Yucatan Hotel in Playa del Carmen, per Bustle.com.

In the upcoming episodes, the cameras will then follow the engaged couples as they return to their homes in Seattle.

This is a new location for the show, as the first season of Love Is Blind was filmed in Atlanta, the second in Chicago, and Season 3 was based in Dallas.

In the past seasons, upon returning from their vacations, the couples have all moved in together into apartments in the same building.

This time around, however, the soon-to-be married couples move into town houses.

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Release Schedule

For this season of Love Is Blind there will be 12 hour-long episodes which will be released in batches on Netflix.

You can see the release schedule below:

Episodes 1-5 will be released on Friday, March 24

Episodes 6-8 will be released on Friday, March 31

Episodes 9-11 will be released on Friday, April 7

The finale, the wedding episode, will be released on Friday, April 14

Episodes will be available to stream from midnight ET on the day of release.

The first part of Love Is Blind Season 4 is now available on Netflix. The previous seasons are also on the streaming platform.