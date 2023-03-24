'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: All the Singletons and Their Instagrams
Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season, with 30 new singletons having signed up for the chance to look for love in the show's famous pods.
The new installment of the Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is set in Seattle, and will follow singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like.
First, the cast will date in the pods where they can't see who is on the other side, before some will choose someone to marry without ever meeting the person in the flesh.
Love Is Blind will then follow the newly engaged couples as they move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods.
When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?
Love Is Blind creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, revealed last year that fans may be surprised by the new set of contestants for Season 4.
Speaking ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in November 2022, Coelen said that, moving forward, the format of the show, which has already been commissioned for a fifth season, probably won't change too much.
"Sometimes, non-scripted shows, which are more 'game-ified,' need to change up the format. I think the thing that makes [Love Is Blind] really compelling is the people. I think the people have such unique stories from season to season and I feel like season one has a very different feel to season two, and season three feels very different from either of those," he told Newsweek.
Coelen added: "I think you'll see that season four is completely different from anything anyone has seen, but not by virtue of, 'Here's the trick of the season, or the gimmick of the season.'
"We're transparent about what the experiment is, and it's really what the people do with that. That's what makes the show different season to season."
Newsweek has everything you need to know about the singles taking part in Love Is Blind Season 4, and where you can find them on Instagram.
Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast
Amber
Age: 34
Job: Flight Attendant
Instagram: @a.wilder4
April
Age: 29
Job: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Instagram: @aprlking
Ava
Age: 32
Job: Communications Specialist
Instagram: @avavanjenson
Bill
Age: 33
Job: Real Estate Investor
Instagram: Sadly for fans, it looks like Bill doesn't have Instagram at the moment.
Bliss
Age: 33
Job: Senior Program Manager
Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi
Brandie
Age: 39
Job: Real Estate Broker
Instagram: @brandiebowman_
Brett
Age: 36
Job: Design Director
Instagram: @the.brettbrown
Chelsea
Age: 31
Job: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin
Chris
Age: 32
Job: Technical Recruiter
Instagram: @christo4clemens
Conner
Age: 28
Jo: Operations Manager
Instagram: @jcfremmerlid
Irina
Age: 26
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: Irina doesn't appear to have an Instagram account right now, but fans can follower on TikTok @Irinasolo_
Jack
Age: 30
Job:Software Sales
Instagram: @jackbonner25
Jackelina
Age: 27
Job: Certified Dental Assistant
Instagram: @jackelinabonds
Jimmy
Age: 29
Job: Technical Product Manager
Instagram: @jpforde13
Josh
Age: 31
Job: Project Engineer
Instagram: @jdemas
Josh "JP"
Age: 30
Job: Plant Operations Director
Instagram: @jpschultz
Juan
Age: 30
Job: Mortgage Loan Officer
Instagram: @johnsonj20
Kacia
Age: 31
Job: Family Support Specialist
Instagram: @kacia.marie
Kendra
Age: 33
Job: Social Worker
Instagram: @kennpatrick
Kwame
Age: 33
Job: Sales Development Manager
Instagram: @ayokwam
Marshall
Age: 27
Job: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @marshallglaze
Micah
Age: 27
Job: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @micah.lussier
Molly
Age: 32
Job: Marriage & Family Therapist
Instagram: @thatmolls
Monica
Age: 31
Job: Elementary School Teacher
Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__
Paul
Age: 29
Job: Environmental Scientist
Instagram: @paulpeden
Quincy
Age: 36
Job: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Instagram: @qrush_sutton
Ryland
Age: 29
Job: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Instagram: @rylandlongoni
Tiffany
Age: 37
Job: Client Lead Recruiter
Instagram: @tcpenny
Wendi
Age: 28
Job: Aerospace Engineer
Instagram: @wendi.kong
Zack
Age: 31
Job: Criminal Defense Attorney
Instagram: @ZackGoytowski
Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on Netflix on March 24.