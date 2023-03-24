'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: All the Singletons and Their Instagrams

Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season, with 30 new singletons having signed up for the chance to look for love in the show's famous pods.

The new installment of the Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is set in Seattle, and will follow singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like.

First, the cast will date in the pods where they can't see who is on the other side, before some will choose someone to marry without ever meeting the person in the flesh.

Love Is Blind will then follow the newly engaged couples as they move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods.

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Love Is Blind creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, revealed last year that fans may be surprised by the new set of contestants for Season 4.

Speaking ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in November 2022, Coelen said that, moving forward, the format of the show, which has already been commissioned for a fifth season, probably won't change too much.

"Sometimes, non-scripted shows, which are more 'game-ified,' need to change up the format. I think the thing that makes [Love Is Blind] really compelling is the people. I think the people have such unique stories from season to season and I feel like season one has a very different feel to season two, and season three feels very different from either of those," he told Newsweek.

Coelen added: "I think you'll see that season four is completely different from anything anyone has seen, but not by virtue of, 'Here's the trick of the season, or the gimmick of the season.'

"We're transparent about what the experiment is, and it's really what the people do with that. That's what makes the show different season to season."

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the singles taking part in Love Is Blind Season 4, and where you can find them on Instagram.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Amber

Age: 34

Job: Flight Attendant

Instagram: @a.wilder4

April

Age: 29

Job: Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Instagram: @aprlking

Ava

Age: 32

Job: Communications Specialist

Instagram: @avavanjenson

Bill

Age: 33

Job: Real Estate Investor

Instagram: Sadly for fans, it looks like Bill doesn't have Instagram at the moment.

Bliss

Age: 33

Job: Senior Program Manager

Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi

Brandie

Age: 39

Job: Real Estate Broker

Instagram: @brandiebowman_

Brett

Age: 36

Job: Design Director

Instagram: @the.brettbrown

Chelsea

Age: 31

Job: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin

Chris

Age: 32

Job: Technical Recruiter

Instagram: @christo4clemens

Conner

Age: 28

Jo: Operations Manager

Instagram: @jcfremmerlid

Irina

Age: 26

Job: Business Owner

Instagram: Irina doesn't appear to have an Instagram account right now, but fans can follower on TikTok @Irinasolo_

Jack

Age: 30

Job:Software Sales

Instagram: @jackbonner25

Jackelina

Age: 27

Job: Certified Dental Assistant

Instagram: @jackelinabonds

Jimmy

Age: 29

Job: Technical Product Manager

Instagram: @jpforde13

Josh

Age: 31

Job: Project Engineer

Instagram: @jdemas

Josh "JP"

Age: 30

Job: Plant Operations Director

Instagram: @jpschultz

Juan

Age: 30

Job: Mortgage Loan Officer

Instagram: @johnsonj20

Kacia

Age: 31

Job: Family Support Specialist

Instagram: @kacia.marie

Kendra

Age: 33

Job: Social Worker

Instagram: @kennpatrick

Kwame

Age: 33

Job: Sales Development Manager

Instagram: @ayokwam

Marshall

Age: 27

Job: Marketing Manager

Instagram: @marshallglaze

Micah

Age: 27

Job: Marketing Manager

Instagram: @micah.lussier

Molly

Age: 32

Job: Marriage & Family Therapist

Instagram: @thatmolls

Monica

Age: 31

Job: Elementary School Teacher

Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__

Paul

Age: 29

Job: Environmental Scientist

Instagram: @paulpeden

Quincy

Age: 36

Job: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Instagram: @qrush_sutton

Ryland

Age: 29

Job: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Instagram: @rylandlongoni

Tiffany

Age: 37

Job: Client Lead Recruiter

Instagram: @tcpenny

Wendi

Age: 28

Job: Aerospace Engineer

Instagram: @wendi.kong

Zack

Age: 31

Job: Criminal Defense Attorney

Instagram: @ZackGoytowski

Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on Netflix on March 24.