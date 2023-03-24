Fri, Mar 24, 2023
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: All the Singletons and Their Instagrams

Love Is Blind is back for a fourth season, with 30 new singletons having signed up for the chance to look for love in the show's famous pods.

The new installment of the Netflix dating show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is set in Seattle, and will follow singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like.

First, the cast will date in the pods where they can't see who is on the other side, before some will choose someone to marry without ever meeting the person in the flesh.

Love Is Blind will then follow the newly engaged couples as they move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods.

Love Is Blind Season 4
Pictured are "Love Is Blind" Season 4 contestants Bliss, Chelsea, Kendra, Amber, and Tiffany. The Netflix dating show is back for its latest installment. Netflix

When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Love Is Blind creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, revealed last year that fans may be surprised by the new set of contestants for Season 4.

Speaking ahead of the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale in November 2022, Coelen said that, moving forward, the format of the show, which has already been commissioned for a fifth season, probably won't change too much.

"Sometimes, non-scripted shows, which are more 'game-ified,' need to change up the format. I think the thing that makes [Love Is Blind] really compelling is the people. I think the people have such unique stories from season to season and I feel like season one has a very different feel to season two, and season three feels very different from either of those," he told Newsweek.

Love Is Blind Season 4 cast
Pictured are Jack, Jimmy, Josh S., Josh D., Juan, and Ryland on "Love Is Blind" Season 4. The show's creator, and founder of production company Kinetic Content, Chris Coelen, said that this season's cast are very different to the previous contestants. Netflix

Coelen added: "I think you'll see that season four is completely different from anything anyone has seen, but not by virtue of, 'Here's the trick of the season, or the gimmick of the season.'

"We're transparent about what the experiment is, and it's really what the people do with that. That's what makes the show different season to season."

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the singles taking part in Love Is Blind Season 4, and where you can find them on Instagram.

Love Is Blind Season 4 Cast

Amber

Age: 34
Job: Flight Attendant
Instagram: @a.wilder4

April

Age: 29
Job: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Instagram: @aprlking

Ava

Age: 32
Job: Communications Specialist
Instagram: @avavanjenson

Bill

Age: 33
Job: Real Estate Investor
Instagram: Sadly for fans, it looks like Bill doesn't have Instagram at the moment.

Bliss

Age: 33
Job: Senior Program Manager
Instagram: @blisspoureetezadi

Brandie

Age: 39
Job: Real Estate Broker
Instagram: @brandiebowman_

Brett

Age: 36
Job: Design Director
Instagram: @the.brettbrown

Chelsea

Age: 31
Job: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Instagram: @the.chelseagriffin

Chris

Age: 32
Job: Technical Recruiter
Instagram: @christo4clemens

Conner

Age: 28
Jo: Operations Manager
Instagram: @jcfremmerlid

Irina

Age: 26
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: Irina doesn't appear to have an Instagram account right now, but fans can follower on TikTok @Irinasolo_

Jack

Age: 30
Job:Software Sales
Instagram: @jackbonner25

Jackelina

Age: 27
Job: Certified Dental Assistant
Instagram: @jackelinabonds

Jimmy

Age: 29
Job: Technical Product Manager
Instagram: @jpforde13

Josh

Age: 31
Job: Project Engineer
Instagram: @jdemas

Josh "JP"

Age: 30
Job: Plant Operations Director
Instagram: @jpschultz

Juan

Age: 30
Job: Mortgage Loan Officer
Instagram: @johnsonj20

Kacia

Age: 31
Job: Family Support Specialist
Instagram: @kacia.marie

Kendra

Age: 33
Job: Social Worker
Instagram: @kennpatrick

Kwame

Age: 33
Job: Sales Development Manager
Instagram: @ayokwam

Marshall

Age: 27
Job: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @marshallglaze

Micah

Age: 27
Job: Marketing Manager
Instagram: @micah.lussier

Molly

Age: 32
Job: Marriage & Family Therapist
Instagram: @thatmolls

Monica

Age: 31
Job: Elementary School Teacher
Instagram: @monica_not_lewinsky__

Paul

Age: 29
Job: Environmental Scientist
Instagram: @paulpeden

Quincy

Age: 36
Job: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Instagram: @qrush_sutton

Ryland

Age: 29
Job: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Instagram: @rylandlongoni

Tiffany

Age: 37
Job: Client Lead Recruiter
Instagram: @tcpenny

Wendi

Age: 28
Job: Aerospace Engineer
Instagram: @wendi.kong

Zack

Age: 31
Job: Criminal Defense Attorney
Instagram: @ZackGoytowski

Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on Netflix on March 24.

Love Is Blind Season 4
Paul and Irina are two of the 30 new contestants taking part in "Love Is Blind" Season 4. Netflix
