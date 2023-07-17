Muzzled Frenchie Compared to Hannibal Lecter in Hilarious Clip—'Clarice'

Footage of a French bulldog getting its ears cleaned has the internet in hysterics, with its muzzle compared to everything from Hannibal Lecter to Batman's nemesis Bane.

Shared to TikTok by user amili725, the hilarious clip shows Hei Hei the hound enduring an uncomfortable vet visit. The Frenchie is being held by her owner while a gloved veterinarian cleans her ears.

However, Hei Hei clearly can't be trusted not to bite during the procedure, as she's wearing a bright pink resin muzzle.

"The look of defeat," amili725 wrote alongside the funny video, with Hei Hei's disgruntled expression winning hearts all over the internet.

A stock photo of a worried-looking French bulldog. Hei Hei did not enjoy having her ears cleaned. Thitisate Thitirojanawat/iStock/Getty Images Plus

According to Dr. Linda Simon, veterinarian at Senior Tail Waggers, not all dogs need their ears cleaned. Nevertheless, some dogs are just prone to waxy ears or infections.

"This is a very sensitive area of the body," she told Newsweek. "When cleaning your dog's ears, it always helps to have some extra help."

While some dogs won't mind the experience, many will refuse to stay still during the process.

"It's always safer to have someone assist you in holding your dog to prevent any potential harm to anyone involved," Simon said.

However, attempting to clean the ears of a dog with a painful infection can cause chaos, so Simon recommends trying medication first.

"We also recommend using a specialized dog ear-cleaning solution, and cotton wool or cotton balls to keep your dog's ears dry," she said.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of Hei Hei, with the video receiving 2.8 million views and over 130,000 likes.

"Aww poor baby," commented Meghan.

"That wee face," said carolinewalsh987.

"THE WAY HES BEING HELD DOWN KILLS ME," wrote Jay.

"He is looking like 'wait till we get home,'" joked aoza2000.

Many users could see a resemblance to famous fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter, made famous by Anthony Hopkins in the 1991 film adaption of Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs.

"Evening Clarice," said Fatima Cummings, quoting the movie.

"I don't remember this scene in Silence of the Lambs," commented sic.

"Get that dog some Chianti," demanded Anthony Sgambati.

Others thought Hei Hei looked more like Bane, Tom Hardy's masked villain from The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

"This needs banes voice," said sjdkfTKTLA13.

"'No one cared who I was 'til I put on the mask,'" commented night man.

"'You merely adopted the dark; I was born in it, molded by it,'" added vb.

While denthagod just wanted to know: "Where can I buy one?"

Newsweek reached out to amili725 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.