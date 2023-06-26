Nando's Faces Boycott Calls Over Payment Policy Change—'Discrimination'

Nando's is the latest brand to face the wrath of consumers after customers called for a boycott over the restaurant's new payment policy.

The past few months have seen a number of major businesses lose significant profits over customer-led boycotts. Companies like Target, Kellogg's, Bounty and Disney have all faced backlash for their support of the LGBTQ+ community, beginning with Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in April.

As grassroots boycotting appears to be making a difference, South African multinational restaurant chain Nando's is facing its own backlash for joking on Twitter that it's now part of the "New World Order" in adopting a cashless model.

The backlash stems from a social media post that's gone viral, showing a Nando's sign supposedly at one of the United Kingdom locations informing customers they'll have to pay electronically at one of its stores.

A Nando's sign outside of one of the chain's restaurants in London, England, pictured in May 2023. The restaurant is facing backlash online after a viral image showed one of its stores going cashless. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

"We're card only," the Nando's sign reads. "Sorry, guess we're part of the New World Order now. Just kidding, card payments mean we spend less time counting coins and more time perfecting your chicken."

The Twitter account for the campaigning group Anti WEF (World Economic Forum) shared the image in a tweet, which was viewed over 1.1 million times online, garnering thousands of comments, likes and retweets. Anti WEF called for a boycott of Nando's locations in the United Kingdom, which was greeted with approval from other Twitter users.

"I'd love to boycott them but never been in over a decade. Now this is the icing on the cake not to go there," said Twitter user @banthebbc.

🚨 Nando’s UK moves to cashless. “We’re part of the New World Order”



Boycott @NandosUK



RT 🔁 Share ✅ pic.twitter.com/grDGV45TTE — Anti WEF (@ANTlWEF) June 25, 2023

"I never understood the appeal of nandos. Certainly won't be going now," wrote Twitter user @SimonMonkton, who added, "I walked out of a coffee shop the other day because it only takes orders on a screen, staff chatting behind the counter."

"Well @NandosUK if you don't want my money I don't want your chicken. Very simple choice," @ghostmajic1 tweeted.

Twitter user @aliceesolsen called the pivot to a cashless store "discrimination." She wrote: "My grandparents save their pension (cash) to take the kids' out to eat as a treat, I guess @NandosUK is another place that doesn't want their business, + don't pretend those counting cash are also cooking the chicken, they're not, it's discrimination."

Despite the restaurant's sign, the company's website says that customers can pay with either cash or a card in Nando's restaurants. "If paying by cash you will need to place your order via the till rather our pay at table app," the site states.

Newsweek reached out to Nando's about the policy and to see if the chain's stores in the United States are going cashless. Nando's currently has dozens of locations across the U.S. in Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Illinois and Washington, D.C.