Tears as Dog Checks Up on Puppy Having Bad Dream 'to Make Sure She's Okay'

A dozing dalmatian has been filmed checking in on her sleeping younger sister after the puppy had a bad dream.

In the heartwarming footage, Luna appears to be taking her big sister duties very seriously. The elder canine is seen interrupting her nap to check on her young companion, Lacy. The video was posted to TikTok by her owner under the handle luna_lacy.

In the clip's accompanying caption, their owner explains that Luna was there "to make sure she's okay." The video of their sweet interaction evidently struck a chord with followers, receiving close to 500,000 views since it was first posted.

While there is much speculation on what dogs dream about, Deirdre Barrett, a clinical and evolutionary psychologist at Harvard Medical School, has a pretty good idea. She recently conducted a study on what dogs dream about and says it's not all that different from their owners' dreams.

"Humans dream about the same things they're interested in by day, though more visually and less logically," she told People magazine. "There's no reason to think animals are any different."

Barrett suggested that thoughts of their human companions likely dominate the content of dogs' dreams. "Since dogs are generally extremely attached to their human owners, it's likely your dog is dreaming of your face, your smell and of pleasing or annoying you," she said.

When it comes to nightmares, she offers some easy steps that can be taken to ensure our canines enjoy a happy night's sleep. "The best way to give ourselves or our children better dreams is to have happy daytime experiences and to get plenty of sleep in a safe and comfortable environment," she said. "It's a good bet this is also best for pets' dreams."

Two dalmatian puppies are seen resting. A dalmatian's reaction to its canine sibling having a bad dream has gone viral on TikTok. Grega Stamenovic/Getty

As for bad dreams, the best advice is to leave your dog alone. Fanna Easter, a self-described "positive pooch" behavior and training expert, said that while doggy nightmares can be hard to watch, owners should always refrain from the temptation to wake their dog up.

She previously told Newsweek: "From a behavior standpoint, we don't know what is exactly going on when dogs sleep, but refrain from waking them up. Some dogs will startle, which can be scary for them."

Lacy the pup may not need to worry too much about her bad dreams, with Luna nearby to comfort her. Luna, for her part, appears to be relishing the role of caregiver and is certainly garnering lots of praise for her efforts on TikTok.

"Awww," one viewer commented on the clip. Another wrote: "I'm sorry but could they be any cuter?" A third declared: "Okay now I want a Dalmatian," with a fourth agreeing that it was "so adorable." There were tear emojis throughout.

This isn't the first time a dreaming dog has been the talk of social media. Previously, a golden retriever went viral after its owner noticed it liked to wag its tail while asleep. A cocker spaniel puppy was caught on camera doing the same in another widely shared clip.

One dog, however, took things in a different direction with its unique nocturnal habit of baring teeth while asleep.

