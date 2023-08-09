NASCAR Sparks Boycott Calls After Noah Gragson Suspension—'Bud Light Them'

NASCAR fans are calling for a boycott of the sport after driver Noah Gragson was suspended indefinitely for appearing to like a meme mocking the death of George Floyd.

Gragson will miss the next two races of the current season after Legacy Motor Club announced that Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, New York. Legacy Motor Club said that Gragson's actions did not "represent the values of our team."

NASCAR then placed an indefinite suspension on him for violating the organization's code of conduct.

Noah Gragson, driver of the #42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023, in Richmond, Virginia. He is currently suspended. Jonathan Bachman/Getty

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Legacy Motor Club announced: "Road Course Veteran Mike Rockenfeller to pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Watkins Glen."

The suspension has seen many racing fans call for a Bud Light-style boycott, with many saying that the actions of the sport's officials have shown NASCAR to be woke.

One X user issued a rallying call to race fans: "BOYCOTT Nascar! Let's BUD LIGHT the hell out of them!"

Another added: "Support the sport on the right and boycott @NASCAR"

While a third posted on X: "Boycott @NASCAR they have gone woke."

Meanwhile, others hit out at those who are calling for race fans to turn their backs on NASCAR.

One X user defended the suspension of Gragson and slammed the calls for the sport to be cancelled: "People saying 'boycott NASCAR' as if they watched to begin with. We're doing just fine without you, go cry in a corner while you're at it."

While another wrote that it would need more than the current furore to dampen their enthusiasm for it: "Nobody or nothing could get me to stop watching NASCAR"

A third commented that they would not abandon NASCAR: "I mean I'm a big Noah fan but I'm not gonna just stop watching lmao."

Newsweek has contacted NASCAR via email for comment on Gragson's suspension.

In a statement shared by Fox News, the racing organization said: "NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club's decision to suspend Noah Gragson.

"Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

This is Gragson's first full season racing in the NASCAR Cup series and he is currently 33rd in the standings. He hasn't had any top-10 finishes so far this season.