Nashville Shooting Video Shows Audrey Hale Blast Way Into Tennessee School

A video of the Nashville school shooter, Audrey Hale, shooting on the way into the building has been shared by police on social media.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shared the video on Monday and the clip has been viewed more than a million times.

The shooter, wearing camouflage pants, a white T-shirt and a red baseball cap, arrived at private Christian elementary school The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, and murdered six people before being shot and killed by police.

MNPD's director of media relations Don Aaron confirmed at a press conference on Monday that three children and three adults were killed.

The three children killed were identified as 9-year-olds Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, were also killed. Koonce is identified on the school's website as the head of the school.

The video footage posted by the MNPD did not show the shooter interacting with anyone in the clip.

The two-minute clip showed the shooter driving a Honda Fit car on to the premises and parking before making their way to a side entrance.

The shooter then shot through the two glass doors and stepped into the building.

The footage also shows the shooter wandering the corridors back and forth with a gun raised. Authorities added the assailant was armed with "2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol."

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

At the press conference, Aaron detailed how the police responded to the incident.

He said that at around 10:13 a.m. local time, the MNPD received calls about an "active shooter" inside the Covenant School. Officers arrived shortly afterwards and began clearing the school's first floor. By 10:27 a.m. local time, the shooter was dead, Aaron said.

A Nashville Fire Department representative, Kendra Loney, also detailed their response and confirmed that officials initially transported three children and two adults to nearby hospitals.

"All of the remaining students were able to be escorted out of the building with faculty and staff," Loney said.

She continued: "We were on scene to help them mitigate anyone from seeing exactly what else was going on, but we're sure they heard the chaos that was surrounding this.

"So we do have mental health specialists and professionals that are at that reunification site for both the students and the families that are going to be affected by this today."

Newsweek has contacted the the Metro Nashville Police Department via email for comment.