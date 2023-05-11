Timeline of Natalee Holloway Case as Joran van der Sloot to Be Extradited

The prime suspect in the disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway, who vanished while on a high school trip to Aruba in 2005, is finally being extradited to the U.S. to face indictments.

Dutchman Joran van der Sloot —who is currently in a Peruvian prison for murdering a local woman five years after Holloway disappeared—is due to be flown to Birmingham, Alabama, Holloway's mother Beth Holloway revealed on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving a bar on the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba with the then-17-year-old van der Sloot in the early hours of May 30, 2005, at the end of her school's graduation trip. She was reported missing when she failed to show up for her flight home later that same day. The case sparked worldwide media attention, but Holloway was never found and she was eventually declared legally dead in 2012.

Beth Holloway appeals for information about her missing daughter, Natalee Holloway, in Washington, D.C. on June 8, 2010. Natalee Holloway disappeared in May 2005 and was eventually declared legally dead in 2012. File Photo

But more than 10 years on from that sad formality, there has now been a further development in the case.

Convicted killer van der Sloot, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for beating and smothering 21-year-old Peruvian Stephany Flores in a hotel room, is once again in investigators' sights. He was previously arrested in connection with Holloway's disappearance but ended up being released because of a lack of evidence.

Holloway's mother revealed that he is now set to be brought to the U.S. for questioning and to "face indictments." Releasing a statement through Newsmax journalist and anchor Greta Van Susteren, who became a close family friend after the covering the tragedy, the mom said she believes her daughter was "abducted and murdered." She added: "Now almost exactly eighteen years later, her perpetrator, Joran van der Sloot, has been extradited to Birmingham to answer for his crimes."

Beth Holloway statement about news Peru is extraditing Joran van der Sloot to USA to stand trial pic.twitter.com/Dl5V3qh8QJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 10, 2023

She expressed her gratitude to the government and people of Peru, the family of murder victim Flores, and the FBI. She ended the statement by saying: "I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years, and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years. She would be 36 years old now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."

It is unclear whether new developments led to the extradition, and Newsweek has emailed the PR firm Patriot Strategies, whose contact details were provided in the statement, for further information.

Joran van der Sloot arrives for a hearing at the Lurigancho prison in Lima, Peru, on January 11, 2011. Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway, is being extradited to the U.S. to face indictments. ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Timeline of Natalee Holloway Case