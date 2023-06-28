NATO's Eastern 'Anchor' Eyes More U.S. Troops To Face Down Russia

Romania's new prime minister has told Newsweek he will consider "adjusting the numbers" of American troops and equipment based in the east-European NATO nation, as alliance members work towards a stronger military defense.

Marcel Ciolacu came to power earlier this month per a planned rotation within the ruling coalition, as the leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party took office during a tense political atmosphere.

A nationwide strike by educators has now ended, but Ciolacu's government is still facing high inflation, a pressing budget deficit, and a country behind on the reforms required to access much-needed European Union COVID-19 recovery funds.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attends a press conference at Cotroceni Palace, the Romanian presidential residence, in Bucharest June 13, 2023. Ciolacu told Newsweek that closer security ties with the U.S. are among his government's top priorities. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Newsweek, Ciolacu said his new government's domestic priorities "are straightforward: putting people first by improving the economy, passing needed reforms, and boosting living standards."

Beyond its borders, the Black Sea nation has emerged as a key NATO-EU backer for Ukraine and is keeping a close watch on the situation in neighboring Moldova, where the Moscow-backed breakaway Transnistria region poses the threat of another regional conflict.

Ciolacu said his government "will not waver" in its support to Moldova and Ukraine and aims to strengthen Romanian national security with American help.

U.S. Boots, Romanian Ground

"Romania has already established itself as an anchor of the eastern flank of NATO and the EU," Ciolacu said. "Romania is, and will continue to be, a reliable ally of the U.S. that is dedicated to stability and peace in Central and Eastern Europe. We are determined to strongly contribute to the transatlantic community and steadfastly support democratic values and fundamental rights and freedoms."

The EU and NATO face their most direct threat for generations, as Russian wages war in Ukraine and its mouthpieces threaten an expanded conflict in Europe. As on the alliance's northeastern Baltic flank, southeastern Black Sea allies are looking to Washington, D.C. for solutions.

"Strengthening Romania's strategic partnership with the U.S. across economic and security dimensions is a top priority," Ciolacu said. "Efforts have already been carried out and more are currently underway to bolster security along NATO's eastern flank. In this regard, I want to express my full appreciation for the U.S. military presence in Romania for our fruitful work together."

A U.S. soldier is pictured on a Stryker fighting vehicle during a joint Romanian-U.S. military drill on March 10, 2022 in Smardan, Romania. The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, told Newsweek that his government will look at "adjusting" the number of American troops deployed in his country. Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

The U.S. has already decided to extend the deployment of around 4,000 airborne troops at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on the Black Sea coast, which has become a key hub for NATO forces in the region. Alongside them are several thousand allied soldiers forming one of NATO's eight multinational forward-presence battlegroups deployed on the alliance's eastern frontiers.

Asked if Bucharest would push for more American boots on the ground, the prime minister responded: "Because of our strong bilateral relationship, it is less about pushing and more about adjusting the numbers to meet our security needs through continuous consultations so that we are fully aligned with our U.S. partners."

"We will continue to hold down our vital, easternmost borders with Ukraine and the republic of Moldova and accommodate allied troops in our strategic military bases."

Russia Threat

Ciolacu spoke to Newsweek shortly after the Russian-appointed head of the partially occupied Ukrainian Kherson region—Vladimir Saldo—threatened an attack on a bridge connecting Moldova and Romania, and just before Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Nikolay Denkov, hinted at Moscow's involvement in a weekend explosion at an armaments factory.

A French marine observes the Romanian Navy frigate 'Regele Ferdinand' from an aircraft over the Black Sea during the Sea Shield 2023 military exercise off Constanta, Romania, on March 30. The Black Sea has emerged as one of the most dangerous theaters of the escalating conflict between Russia and the West. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

"We are on 24/7 alert for Russian influence and interference operations in Romania and we have successfully countered such attempts on several occasions," Ciolacu said. "The constant threat of Russian activities in Romania requires that we take their covert and hybrid threats very seriously."

"Russia has historically loomed over Romania and the European eastern flank as a source of instability, oppression, and aggression. As such, we are constantly working to counter any and all Russian attempts to destabilize Romania and our partners."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry by email to request comment.

"The Black Sea is of enormous strategic importance to Romania and the Euro-Atlantic security," Ciolacu said. "This is true for both our national and economic security. I am encouraged by the collective focus of our American, European, and Black Sea allies, and our common approach to this critical region."

"[U.S.] President Joe Biden and his administration have shown great leadership in the Black Sea region following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the prime minister said, adding that Bucharest has high hopes that the congressional Black Sea Security Act and Black Sea Security Strategy will help drive "the implementation of a comprehensive U.S. economic, political, stability, and security strategy for the region."

"For our part, Romania will seek to elevate multilateral and bilateral cooperation to advance common interests in the Black Sea" Ciolacu added. "NATO plays a key role in the Black Sea security and Turkey, as an ally and bilateral strategic partner, holds a strategic position."