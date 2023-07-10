NATO Chief Issues Ominous Warning About China

China is "learning from Moscow's military failures" and the reactions of the international community over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO's secretary-general has said.

Beijing is "watching to see the price Russia pays, or the reward it receives, for its aggression" in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg said in a piece published by Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The nuclear alliance "does not see China as an adversary," Stoltenberg said, but urged Beijing to intercede with Moscow to end the conflict in eastern Europe rather than "increasing its economic, diplomatic, and military cooperation with Russia."

Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, speaks to the press ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris on June 28, 2023, France. China is "learning from Moscow's military failures" and the reactions of the international community over the ongoing war in Ukraine, NATO's Secretary-General has said. Antoine Gyori - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

In an apparent reference to China's pledge to bring Taiwan under central control, Stoltenberg said: "The Chinese government's increasingly coercive behavior abroad and repressive policies at home challenge NATO's security, values, and interests."

The war in Ukraine has brought international concerns over Beijing's attempts to bring Taipei back under its control into sharper focus, and China has held large-scale military drills around the island.

"Beijing is threatening its neighbors and bullying other countries," Stoltenberg added.

This story will be updated shortly with additional information.