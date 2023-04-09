World

Taiwan Says Forces Will Fight To 'Defend Our Homeland' Amid China Incursions

By
World Taiwan China South China Sea Military drills

Taiwan's armed forces are committed to "fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland" should conflict break out, Taipei has said, as China carries out large-scale military drills close to the island.

Taiwan detected 71 Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels around the island by 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, Taipei's defense ministry said via Twitter. The island's armed forces "monitored the situation," with 45 of the aircraft crossing the median line, it added. This maritime line is considered the unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing embarked on a second day of military drills on Sunday as tensions in the South China Sea escalate. The military exercises, referred to as "Operation Joint Sword," are expected to last until Monday.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway part of mainland China, to be eventually reunited under central control. "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said on Friday.

But Taipei, which has established a democratic government, has long asserted its independence from Beijing and attempted to align itself with Western allies.

Taiwan Drills China
A Taiwanese air force Mirage 2000 fighter jet lands at an air force base in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan on April 9, 2023. Taiwan has committed to defending its "homeland" on a second day of Chinese military drills near the island. JAMESON WU//AFP via Getty Images

Chinese armed forces carried out "simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island" and nearby areas, Chinese state media said, according to Reuters. Beijing's military is maintaining an "offensive posture around the island," the outlet added, citing state television.

China's drills came as Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned back from a visit to Central America and the U.S. During her visit, she met with U.S. House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, in a move which angered Beijing.

China's foreign ministry condemned McCarthy's and Tsai's meeting as "a serious violation of the one-China principle." Officially, Washington recognizes and maintains formal relations with the government in Beijing, but has a "robust unofficial" relationship with Taipei.

The military exercises were designed to "resolutely counter the collusive and provocative acts of the external forces and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces," China's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

Read more

But Taiwan "will continue to work with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the values of freedom and democracy," Tsai said on Saturday.

"The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world, McCarthy said in joint remarks with Taiwan's leader. "It is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability," he added.

Update 06/45 a.m. ET 04/09/2023: This story was updated with additional information.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC