Taiwan's armed forces are committed to "fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland" should conflict break out, Taipei has said, as China carries out large-scale military drills close to the island.

Taiwan detected 71 Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels around the island by 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, Taipei's defense ministry said via Twitter. The island's armed forces "monitored the situation," with 45 of the aircraft crossing the median line, it added. This maritime line is considered the unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait.

#Taiwan is our homeland, and no matter where we go or what we encounter, she is always charming and beautiful. Every story on this land is etched in our memories. We, #ROCArmedForces, are fighting with all our heart to defend our homeland and to protect our home together. pic.twitter.com/oI2eply6N6 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2023

Beijing embarked on a second day of military drills on Sunday as tensions in the South China Sea escalate. The military exercises, referred to as "Operation Joint Sword," are expected to last until Monday.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a breakaway part of mainland China, to be eventually reunited under central control. "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said on Friday.

But Taipei, which has established a democratic government, has long asserted its independence from Beijing and attempted to align itself with Western allies.

A Taiwanese air force Mirage 2000 fighter jet lands at an air force base in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan on April 9, 2023. Taiwan has committed to defending its "homeland" on a second day of Chinese military drills near the island. JAMESON WU//AFP via Getty Images

Chinese armed forces carried out "simulated joint precision strikes on key targets on Taiwan island" and nearby areas, Chinese state media said, according to Reuters. Beijing's military is maintaining an "offensive posture around the island," the outlet added, citing state television.

China's drills came as Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned back from a visit to Central America and the U.S. During her visit, she met with U.S. House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, in a move which angered Beijing.

China's foreign ministry condemned McCarthy's and Tsai's meeting as "a serious violation of the one-China principle." Officially, Washington recognizes and maintains formal relations with the government in Beijing, but has a "robust unofficial" relationship with Taipei.

The military exercises were designed to "resolutely counter the collusive and provocative acts of the external forces and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces," China's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

But Taiwan "will continue to work with the U.S. and other like-minded countries to jointly defend the values of freedom and democracy," Tsai said on Saturday.

"The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world, McCarthy said in joint remarks with Taiwan's leader. "It is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability," he added.

