Naughty Golden Retriever Digs Holes When He Thinks 'No One's Watching'

A golden retriever that isn't allowed to dig in the yard has been hilariously caught on camera when he thought nobody was looking.

Basil is a year old and lives with his owner Liam in the U.K. and, like many dogs, is a big fan of digging.

"He's always loved digging and he's done it from when he was little," owner Liam told Newsweek. "We thought it was cute at the time but didn't realize how many holes we'd have in the garden."

Digging is an instinctual behavior for dogs. Descended from wolves, the natural behavior can be traced back to wolves digging dens for shelter and protection.

Basil was caught on camera digging in the back yard when he thought nobody was watching. @basilcreamgolden/TikTok

Dogs also have a strong prey drive and digging can help them uncover insects or rodents.

Other reasons for digging behavior include to get rid of excess energy or to hide things. Some dogs will hide their toys or treats underground. Keeping them safe in this way is another instinctual behavior inherited from their wolf ancestors, who would bury food to store for later.

While the instinct to dig is strong, it is understandable that owners will try to dissuade the behavior where possible.

"He knows he isn't allowed to dig," said Liam. "He won't do it when we're in the garden with him, but if he's left alone for a few minutes then he'll start doing it."

While outside in the garden with his dog, Liam went upstairs quickly to grab something.

"I suddenly remembered he was outside, by that time it was too late," he said.

As soon as he thinks nobody is watching, Basil gets to work digging, footage of which Liam shared on TikTok, delighting people online.

"Adorable," said one commenter. While another wrote: "Digging is life."

If your dog's digging is getting you down and leaving your yard looking more like a building site, there are ways you can discourage the behavior.

The Humane Society of the United States suggests ensuring that your pup is getting enough entertainment elsewhere. This could include taking them for two walks a day and playing with them using active toys.

It can also help to teach your dog a few commands or tricks and visiting a training class will keep your dog busy.

Keep interesting toys in the yard and ensure there are things for them to do that don't involve digging. Be sure to rotate toys frequently to keep things interesting.

"It made me laugh," said Liam of Basil's surreptitious digging. "He obviously loves it you can see how much fun he's having."

Basil is far from the first dog to gain attention online for digging antics. Earlier this year another mischievous golden retriever was caught "digging to China" in a hilarious video.

Previously a pup went viral after he was filmed helping his owner do some gardening with his superior digging skills.

