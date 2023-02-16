Mischievous Golden Retriever's Caught 'Digging to China' in Hilarious Clip

A golden retriever has left the internet in stitches after helping his owner with some gardening.

In a now-viral TikTok video, which can be seen here, Quinn the Golden Retriever is filmed diligently digging a deep hole in the garden.

The video is captioned: "4 hours of hard work while mom is 10 feet away working in her shop, Quinn apparently digging to china to get to the bottom of this surveillance balloon nonsense".

The caption comically references the recent Chinese balloon scandal, where a suspected spy balloon from Beijing was spotted flying over the U.S. before being shot down.

Since being posted to the social media platform by @KatiePilcher on February 8, the video has been viewed over five million times.

The clip has received over 13,500 comments to date, with most commenters poking fun at the amusing situation.

The account run by Katie Pilcher features plenty of posts of Quinn the Retriever getting involved with other aspects of daily life.

Why Do Dogs Dig—And What Can You Do About It?

Dogs enjoy doing many things that are in tune with their natural behaviors, and one of those things is to dig.

According to The Humane Society, dogs frequently dig just for their own entertainment when they're feeling bored.

"Dogs may dig for entertainment when they learn that roots and soil 'play back.' Your dog may be digging for entertainment if they are left alone in the yard for long periods of time without the company of their human family," the animal welfare non-profit writes.

This urge can quickly become destructive if you have a neatly curated lawn in your backyard. To stop your pup from excessively digging up your flowerbeds, The Humane Society advises that owners learn how to burn off their pups' steam in other ways.

The non-profit argues that pet owners should walk their dogs at least twice a day.

"A lack of exercise is a leading cause of behavioral problems," The Humane Society writes.

What Do the Comments Say?

"Not him sitting on the pile like 'no I won't let you ruin my hard work'," one user jokingly wrote under the post.

"Impressive," another user added.

"Doggo might have killed a neighbor or something. don't ask questions, just help dig," a different TikTok user wrote.

Another user commented: "The way he look around that chair like dang I got caught".

