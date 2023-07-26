Funny

Labrador's Way of Disciplining Her Naughty Puppies Melts Hearts: 'Time Out'

By
Funny Labrador Retriever Puppies Dogs Pets

Young puppies learn invaluable lessons from their mother and other older dogs. They teach them how to play, how to clean themselves, and how to behave.

A litter of puppies who recently faced the wrath of their mother has gone viral on TikTok in a video posted by @6.little.cuties. It has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

In the video, six chubby chocolate Labrador retrievers can be seen cowering in the kitchen after being told off by their mother. "Did mom get mad at you guys is that why you're hiding? You're scared of mom right now?" their owner can be heard saying.

"Scared cause mama Lab got mad and put them in a time out," reads the caption.

"Why it's so important for puppies to stay with mum for as long as possible, they learn manners," commented one user.

Chocolate labrador puppies
Stock image of a litter of chocolate Labrador puppies. Puppies have been filmed cowering in a kitchen after being told off by their mom. Kukurund/Getty Images

Newborn puppies are born unable to see, walk, or hear, and are completely dependent on their mothers during their first few crucial weeks of life. Mother dogs have very strong maternal instincts and will give their undivided love and attention to their litter.

By roughly their fourth week, the transition from milk to solids takes place, known as weaning, and the mother will begin to slowly distance herself from her pooches, and start disciplining them as they become more adventurous and begin to test boundaries.

"A puppy, for instance, may insist on wanting to nurse when the pup should have been weaned already from milk to solid foods, or a puppy may insist on biting her legs as she's walking or maybe biting her ears when she's napping," according to the pet advice site PetHelpful.

Most dogs will make it clear when their puppies have pushed it too far, possibly by simply moving away or issuing them with a snarl or growl, or possibly a bark. "A deep guttural growl or sharp bark quickly informs the puppy that the interaction is not appreciated and to stop whatever he is doing or even thinking of doing," the website states.

@6.little.cuties

Scared cause mmama lab got mad and put them in a time out #puppy #puppies #cutepuppies #puppiesoftiktok

♬ original sound - 6 Little Cuties
@6.little.cuties

"The growl acts like a warning, a way of telling the puppy to "stop, or else ...,"" it states, adding: "Through trial and error, puppies learn quickly that ignoring the growl will cause the mother dog to escalate into snapping at them. Most puppies, therefore, learn to heed the warning and will stop whatever they are doing in their tracks."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"That means she's teaching them. They are adorable," said one user.

"They were like, 'Help us human! We didn't do anything wrong,'" commented another TikTok user.

"I want them. All of them. NOW," wrote a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to @6.little.cuties via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC