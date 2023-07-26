Labrador's Way of Disciplining Her Naughty Puppies Melts Hearts: 'Time Out'

Young puppies learn invaluable lessons from their mother and other older dogs. They teach them how to play, how to clean themselves, and how to behave.

A litter of puppies who recently faced the wrath of their mother has gone viral on TikTok in a video posted by @6.little.cuties. It has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

In the video, six chubby chocolate Labrador retrievers can be seen cowering in the kitchen after being told off by their mother. "Did mom get mad at you guys is that why you're hiding? You're scared of mom right now?" their owner can be heard saying.

"Scared cause mama Lab got mad and put them in a time out," reads the caption.

"Why it's so important for puppies to stay with mum for as long as possible, they learn manners," commented one user.

Newborn puppies are born unable to see, walk, or hear, and are completely dependent on their mothers during their first few crucial weeks of life. Mother dogs have very strong maternal instincts and will give their undivided love and attention to their litter.

By roughly their fourth week, the transition from milk to solids takes place, known as weaning, and the mother will begin to slowly distance herself from her pooches, and start disciplining them as they become more adventurous and begin to test boundaries.

"A puppy, for instance, may insist on wanting to nurse when the pup should have been weaned already from milk to solid foods, or a puppy may insist on biting her legs as she's walking or maybe biting her ears when she's napping," according to the pet advice site PetHelpful.

Most dogs will make it clear when their puppies have pushed it too far, possibly by simply moving away or issuing them with a snarl or growl, or possibly a bark. "A deep guttural growl or sharp bark quickly informs the puppy that the interaction is not appreciated and to stop whatever he is doing or even thinking of doing," the website states.

"The growl acts like a warning, a way of telling the puppy to "stop, or else ...,"" it states, adding: "Through trial and error, puppies learn quickly that ignoring the growl will cause the mother dog to escalate into snapping at them. Most puppies, therefore, learn to heed the warning and will stop whatever they are doing in their tracks."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"That means she's teaching them. They are adorable," said one user.

"They were like, 'Help us human! We didn't do anything wrong,'" commented another TikTok user.

"I want them. All of them. NOW," wrote a third user.

