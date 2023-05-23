U.S.

Nazi Flag Inside U-Haul Truck That Crashed by White House, Video Shows

By
U.S. Washington D.C. White House Car crash Secret service

A Nazi flag was apparently pulled from a U-Haul truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to video posted on social media.

The Secret Service detained the driver of the truck late on Monday night. The crash occurred on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street NW, about a block from the White House, shortly before 10 p.m., Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, told The New York Times.

A statue of Andrew Jackson
This stock picture shows Lafayette Square on the north side of the White House in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2018. A Nazi flag was apparently pulled from a U-Haul truck that crashed into security barriers on the north side of the square on Monday, according to video posted on social media. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A preliminary investigation found that the driver "may have intentionally struck the security barriers" along Lafayette Square, Guglielmi said. There were no injuries to White House or Secret Service personnel, he added.

Video posted on Twitter by Nathan Howard, a freelance photojournalist, showed what appeared to be a Nazi flag being pulled from the cab of the truck.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

