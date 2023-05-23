Video Shows Moment U-Haul Truck Crashes into Barrier by White House

A video showing the moment a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers in Lafayette Square, near the White House, has begun to circulate online.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 P.M. on Monday night according to Secret Service Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi.

The video has so far been viewed more than 85,000 times after being posted by the Insider Paper Twitter page.

The short clip shows shows the U-Haul Truck strike the barriers after being in a stationary position.

A statement from Guglielmi, which he posted on Twitter, said: "Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation.

"Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

