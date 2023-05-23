News

Video Shows Moment U-Haul Truck Crashes into Barrier by White House

News White House Car crash Washington D.C.

A video showing the moment a U-Haul truck crashed into security barriers in Lafayette Square, near the White House, has begun to circulate online.

The incident occurred just before 10:00 P.M. on Monday night according to Secret Service Chief of Communications, Anthony Guglielmi.

The video has so far been viewed more than 85,000 times after being posted by the Insider Paper Twitter page.

White House U-Haul
This combined image shows a file photo shows the statue of the Marquis de Lafayette in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2000, left, and an image of the White House, right. A video has shown the moment an individual drove into barriers in Lafayette Square, close to the White House, on Monday. Getty

The short clip shows shows the U-Haul Truck strike the barriers after being in a stationary position.

A statement from Guglielmi, which he posted on Twitter, said: "Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation.

"Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."

This is an breaking story and will be updated.

