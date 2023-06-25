NBC's Chuck Todd Confronts Democrat on Joe Biden's Physical, Mental Health

NBC host Chuck Todd confronted Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, about recent polling surrounding President Joe Biden's mental and physical health in regard to the 2024 presidential election.

In April, Biden formally announced he would seek a second term in the White House, with polls giving him a comfortable lead over other Democratic candidates who have also announced their campaigns. As a result, the president's physical health and mental acumen are expected to come under intense scrutiny ahead of next year's election.

While speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, Todd brought up recent NBC polling that shows a majority of registered voters are concerned Biden does not have the "necessary mental and physical health" to be president. The poll also shows voters are concerned about former President Donald Trump's mental and physical health as well. This past November, Trump announced his intent to run for the White House in 2024 for a third time.

In NBC's poll, 68 percent of voters said they're concerned Biden doesn't have the necessary mental and physical health to be president, including 55 percent who said they have "major" concerns. This is up significantly from when this question was last asked in 2020. The poll was conducted between June 16-20 with a 3.1 margin of error and surveyed 1,000 registered voters.

President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One in Washington, D.C. on February 16.

"The concern among Democrats [about Biden's overall health] has doubled since 2020. Do you have any concerns?" Todd asked Klobuchar on Sunday.

"No, I don't," the senator responded. "Our party is united around him. Why? Because we work in a results-oriented business and he has gotten results." Klobuchar then listed economic, manufacturing, and veteran accolades that were secured under Biden's presidency.

Meanwhile, political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins, told Newsweek on Sunday that "voters are concerned about Biden's health primarily due to his age."

"Since Biden is at 80, the oldest sitting president in history, the concern is valid. However, Donald Trump is 77, so he is really not in a position to attack Biden on the subject, since they are close so close in age," Collins said.

Commenting on the potential of this affecting Biden's 2024 run, Collins added: "The health issue will continue to be a drag on the Biden campaign in 2024, but it will only become a major problem if Trump is not the Republican nominee, and Biden has to run against a younger, more vigorous candidate."

Trump has previously attacked Biden's mental and physical health, notably saying he has worsening "dementia" in 2020. The former president also said Biden wouldn't be able to physically attend the coronation of King Charles III in May because it is "hard for him."

On Sunday, Todd also asked Klobuchar about the president's son, Hunter Biden, and his attendance at this week's state dinner celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

"Do you think it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to be at the same event as the Attorney General Merrick Garland was in the same week he accepted a plea deal?" Todd asked.

Klobuchar laughed and said, "I think as the president explained, that's his son," adding that a Trump-appointed prosecutor, David Weiss, was the one in charge of Hunter's case.

"You understand the perception issue of something like that?" Todd asked. "Yes, I do," Klobuchar responded.

On Tuesday, Hunter's attorneys reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on federal income tax and weapon possession charges. Per the deal, the president's son will reportedly plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses while avoiding prosecution on illegal gun charges by adhering to certain provisions based on his history of addiction and substance abuse.