Ne-Yo's Apology Slammed Following Controversial Comments About Gender

Ne-Yo has changed his tune about transgender children after previously saying he did not agree with parents letting their kids transition.

After backtracking on his original statement, Ne-Yo is now receiving a torrent of online backlash from people slamming his apology.

He had originally said during an interview that parents "have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is" and suggested he wouldn't let his son transition if he asked to be a little girl.

On Sunday night, the three-time Grammy Award winner apologized for his initial stance saying he now understands how his comments "could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive."

Ne-Yo is pictured attending the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2022. The singer has apologized for his comments about transgender children, in which he suggested he wouldn't let his young son transition if he asked to be a little girl. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The "So Sick" singer had initially spoken about transgenderism on Vlad TV with host Gloria Velez.

"I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. And there was two genders and that's just how I rocked," Ne-Yo said on the program, which aired on August 3. "You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain't my business, it becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish. I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl.' And you just let him rock with that?!"

Three days later, Ne-Yo posted a public apology on his social media channels, clarifying his opinions for his millions of followers.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic."

"The hostage letters are getting longer," X user Terry Van Loon commented. Many people on X commented with one-word replies, like "weak" and "coward."

Conservative broadcaster and influencer Xaviaer DuRousseau wrote his reply in all caps. "Do not be weak Ne-Yo. You spoke facts that needed to be heard."

Thousands of people commented on and retweeted Ne-Yo's apology, with hardly any seemingly supporting the reversal of his stance.

He also spoke out on Instagram after the news site Hollywood Unlocked initially reported Ne-Yo "condemns parents allowing children to transition genders." Ne-Yo shared a lengthy response to his Instagram Stories.

"I condemn no one. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it," Ne-Yo said on Sunday night. "My opinion is mine. I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that's that."

He went on to say that people are entitled to different opinions, and agreeing to disagree "is not a declaration of war."

"I love everybody. Don't agree with some of y'all's ideals… but love you no less," he added.

Newsweek has reached out to Ne-Yo's representatives via email for further comment.