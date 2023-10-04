U.S.

Nearly Half of Americans Support Kevin McCarthy's Removal: Poll

By
U.S. Kevin McCarthy Poll Speaker of the House

Almost half of U.S. adults support or strongly support the ousting of Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the House speaker's chair, according to a poll conducted Wednesday by YouGov.

The Republican from California made history as the first speaker to be removed by the House of Representatives, in a 216-210 vote Tuesday. Eight of McCarthy's GOP colleagues joined with all House Democrats in attendance to oust the former majority leader.

According to the 1,913 adults surveyed by YouGov, 46 percent of American voters agree that McCarthy should have been ousted. Around 28 percent responded that they either disapproved or strongly disapproved of removing the former speaker.

Nearly Half of Americans Support McCarthy's Removal
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is shown Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Nearly half of U.S. adults said they supported the House of Representatives' motion to remove McCarthy from the speaker's chair, according to a recent YouGov poll. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The results did not vary much across political parties. Over half of Democrats (55 percent) said they supported or strongly supported removing McCarthy, compared to 45 percent of Republican respondents. In the most recent weekly Economist/YouGov poll, which concluded just before the House voted on McCarthy, only 26 percent of 1,500 voters said they had a favorable or very favorable view of the former speaker.

According to YouGov's previous findings, McCarthy's popularity among U.S. voters dipped during his roughly eight months as speaker. In the week prior to McCarthy being selected as speaker in January, roughly 32 percent of 1,500 American adults said they viewed him favorable or very favorable.

McCarthy had faced criticism from some far-right members of the GOP caucus for months prior to his ousting, which was prompted by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in a motion to vacate filed Monday. Republican lawmakers who supported the motion said their decision was made based on McCarthy's failure to deliver on a number of conservative policies.

During a press conference Tuesday night, McCarthy announced that he would not be running for speaker again, leaving the GOP without a clear leader ahead of next week when the House intends to reconvene to vote on the next speaker.

McCarthy also attacked the "trustworthiness" of the Republicans who voted against him, claiming the eight lawmakers are "not conservatives and they do not have the right to have the title."

"You all know Matt Gaetz," McCarty added. "You know it was personal ... everything he accused somebody of, he was doing. That all was about getting attention from [the press]."

A separate YouGov poll conducted on Wednesday found that 47 percent of Americans believe that the Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy were motivated more by a "desire to seek more power for themselves" than having concerns about McCarthy's performance.

Alex Patton, Republican strategist, previously told Newsweek that the motion to vacate was a smart move on Gaetz's part should the congressman want to pursue a political office with more influence.

"Gaetz just became the early frontrunner for Florida's Governor's race in two years," Patton added.

Newsweek reached out to McCarthy and Gaetz's offices via email for comment Wednesday evening.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC