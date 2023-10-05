Doodle Found So Neglected He 'Doesn't Know How To Be A Dog' Breaks Hearts

An animal shelter in Illinois has shared the terrible condition of a dog who was recently brought in, who they feared was close to death due to how emaciated he looked.

Pumpkin was initially taken to the local police department before he was rushed to South Suburban Humane Society for urgent help. At the time, he couldn't even walk as he was severely malnourished and had to be placed on fluids for 24 hours.

Emily Klehm of the South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson, Illinois, told Newsweek that they've seen plenty of rescues in need of help, but Pumpkin "was definitely an extreme case" that left staff speechless.

She said: "A resident of Matteson found Pumpkin at the corner of Governors Highway and Volmer Road. They thought he was dying and took him to the police department, who in turn rushed him to us.

Pumpkin, the rescue dog, after being taken the the local humane society by the police. It's thought that Pumpkin is a five-year-old doodle, and he should make a full recovery. South Suburban Humane Society

"He was severely emaciated and unable to walk. Our clinic immediately started fluids and shaved his matted fur. He was dehydrated, but after 24 hours of fluids, he started to perk up. He went home with our clinic manager for foster care."

Pumpkin is one of the 6.3 million animals that wind up in shelters across the U.S. every year, with only 4.1 million getting adopted, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The numbers are incredibly high, but the ASPCA highlights that there has been an increase in adoptions over recent years, leading to a decline in the number of dogs who have to be euthanized as there isn't capacity.

It's thought that Pumpkin is a doodle and around 5 years of age, but they can't be sure what he has been through in the past. However, since being discovered in September, he has gradually put weight on and is starting to show signs of recovery as he's "learning how to be a dog."

Images of Pumpkin were shared on the South Suburban Humane Society's Facebook page on September 26, showing how much he was "in desperate need of care." The post quickly racked up over 2,700 reactions and 1,100 shares, as people tried to spread the word about Pumpkin's unbelievable condition.

The staff at the humane society are hopeful that Pumpkin will make a full recovery, but he needs to gain significant weight before he's cleared for adoption. They estimate it could be around three to four weeks—just in time for Halloween. But, as a result of what Pumpkin has been through, he needs to go to a home that understands his needs after facing such trauma.

Pumpkin after having his fur shaved and receiving a drip of fluids for 24 hours. Although the humane society have seen many rescue stories, Pumpkin's rendered everyone speechless and devastated for the poor dog. South Suburban Humane Society

"Pumpkin will need a home that understands that he was severely neglected," Klehm told Newsweek. "He doesn't know how to be a dog, so everything from leash walking to toys are all new experiences for him. An experienced dog family would be best.

"We were actually shocked at how much attention Pumpkin got. We've been doing some updates as often as we can because people are very emotionally invested in knowing that he's going to be ok."

Pumpkin's condition is undoubtedly devastating and led to an outpouring of responses online, but Klehm notes that there are many other animals, just like him, who need a home. "We need people to foster, adopt, and donate to your local shelter," she said.

Among the 500 comments on the Facebook post, many people shared their complete horror at the malnourished state that Pumpkin was found in.

One comment reads: "It's a miracle the dog is alive."

Another person responded: "This dog deserves the best life after he recovers. The tears are flowing for him."

