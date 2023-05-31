Watch How Dog Reacts to Neighbor's Golden Retriever When They Met vs. Now

They say that first impressions can last a lifetime, and a golden retriever was keen to play it cool on his first encounter with a neighbor's dog. But clearly he wasn't so unfriendly the second time around.

When Johnny Perez took his 3-year-old golden retriever, Aubrey to the local dog park in Orange County, California, they were both delighted to see the neighbor's dog there. Unfortunately for Aubrey, Lemon tried to busy himself with his tennis ball and showed no interest in playing with her.

After that icy first encounter, Perez told Newsweek, Lemon "wasn't a big fan of Aubrey" and "just kept to himself." But Lemon couldn't keep up his disinterest for too long, and when they met a second time he showed his true self.

"It wasn't until they saw each other for the second time that Lemon actually looked excited to see Aubrey," Perez said. Now, Aubrey and Lemon are very sociable with each other as they've grown more familiar.

Teaching dogs to be comfortable around other humans and pets is very important. The American Veterinary Medical Association suggests socializing puppies between 3 and 14 weeks old and kittens between 3 and 9 weeks.

Being socialized at a young age can help teach dogs how to interact with the world around them and discourage any fears or aggression they might have. A sociable dog can be far less stressful to handle, as there are fewer concerns about aggression toward others, and it will be more confident in new surroundings, according to Reed Animal Hospital.

After their initial introduction, Aubrey and Lemon have developed quite an enviable bond. Perez even said that "they are doggy soulmates."

Perez shared a video of the two goldens meeting for the first time, versus their friendlier interactions later, on TikTok (@pawbrey). Since the video was posted May 22, it has amassed over 2.3 million views and more than 378,000 likes online.

Speaking about the reaction online, Perez said: "The people on TikTok love Lemon and his chest compression abilities."

The devoted pet owner regularly posts videos of Aubrey's antics, and she's built up quite a following, with over 445,000 followers on TikTok and even her own website. It appears now that Aubrey has one more fan in Lemon, as Perez joked on TikTok that "he may be in love."

Lemon's swift change from being uninterested to out-of-control excitement has amused many TikTok users, who shared their reactions by commenting on the video.

One commenter posted: "He looks like he's doing CPR on the air."

Another person wrote: "Smooth Lemon, can't let them know you're crazy from the beginning."

