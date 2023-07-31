What's New and What's Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Netflix subscribers are set for another binge-worthy month in August, with the arrival of a range of new programming, and the return of some favorites.
Acclaimed coming-of-age romantic series Heartstopper, which is based on Alice Oseman's comic book series of the same name and follows two British teens as they fall in love at an all-boys' school, is set to make a return to the streaming service for Season 2.
Also coming back for the second half of its sophomore season is David E. Kelley's gripping drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which is based on the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict by crime-fiction novelist Michael Connelly. The series brings to the small screen the story of Mickey Haller, the half-brother of Connelly's best-known character, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch.
On August 31, the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece will premiere; the series is based on the beloved manga by Eiichiro Oda, which also inspired a long-running anime that has been running for 20 seasons and more than 1,000 episodes.
Coverage of real-life events will also be a part of the lineup, perhaps most notably Depp v. Heard, a three-part docuseries recounting 2022's highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard (spoiler: Depp won, following a contentious court battle).
On the movie front, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot's action thriller Heart of Stone will be looking to replicate the success of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction franchise when it premieres on August 11.
Complementing the newer shows returning to Netflix will be the debut of classic shows and beloved movies, including the first four seasons of America Ferrera's Ugly Betty, Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit Coming to America, the quotable 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off and the critically acclaimed 2003 film Lost in Translation.
Those craving a little high-octane action will be able to get their fix through the arrival of the first five films from the Fast and Furious franchise.
Sadly, along with the hellos come the goodbyes, with several notable shows and movies leaving the platform. Among those will be the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, 2004 comedy movie Mean Girls, and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's 30-year-old classic romcom Sleepless in Seattle.
Below is the full list of everything that's arriving at (and leaving) Netflix in August.
What's Coming to Netflix in August 2023?
August 1
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Cut the Rope Daily
Despicable Me (1 & 2)
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Eat Pray Love
Fast and Furious (films 1-5)
Fatale
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Fisk (Season 1)
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
Just Go With It
Lost In Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Non-Stop
Pawn Stars
Poms
Terminator Genisys
The Furnace
The Jerk
The River Wild
The Wife
Tiger 21
Trauma Center
Ugly Betty (Seasons1-4)
August 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Choona (Season 1)
Soulcatcher
August 3
Heartstopper (Season 2)
Head to Head
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited series)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2, Part 2)
August 4
Fatal Seduction (Volume 2)
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1)
The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited series)
August 7
Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 8)
August 8
Zombieverse (Season 1)
Untold: Johnny Football
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited series)
WrestleQuest
August 10
Painkiller (Limited series)
Marry My Dead Body
Jagun Jagun
Merch Cadets (Season 1)
August 11
Heart of Stone
Down for Love (Season 1)
August 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 4)
August 15
Untold: Hall of Shame
Ancient Aliens (Season 15)
Ballers (Seasons 1-5)
Eye of the Storm (Season 1)
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
August 16
At Home with the Furys (Season 1)
Depp v. Heard (Limited series)
The Chosen One (Season 1)
OMG! Oh My Girl
August 17
The Upshaws (Part 4)
My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2)
August 18
The Monkey King
Mask Girl (Season 1)
10 Days of a Bad Man
Carancho
Crane World
Elefante Blanco
Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1)
Love, Sex and Candles
August 22
Lighthouse (Season 1)
Untold: Swamp Kings
All the Queen's Men
Sommore: A Queen With No Spades
August 23
Destined with You (Season 1)
Squared Love Everlasting
The Big Short
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move (Season 2)
August 24
Baki Hanma (Season 2, Part 2)
Ragnarok (Season 3)
Who is Erin Carter? (Limited series)
August 25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
August 28
Princess Power (Season 2)
August 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1)
August 31
Choose Love (Interactive special)
One Piece (Season 1)
Karate Sheep (Season 2)
What's Leaving Netflix in August?
August 12
Knightfall (Seasons 1-2)
August 14
Winx Club (Seasons 6-7)
August 15
Les Misérables
August 24
Jobs
August 31
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (And its three sequels)
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream (Seasons 1-3)
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)
Sleepless in Seattle