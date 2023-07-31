What's New and What's Leaving Netflix in August 2023

Netflix subscribers are set for another binge-worthy month in August, with the arrival of a range of new programming, and the return of some favorites.

Acclaimed coming-of-age romantic series Heartstopper, which is based on Alice Oseman's comic book series of the same name and follows two British teens as they fall in love at an all-boys' school, is set to make a return to the streaming service for Season 2.

Also coming back for the second half of its sophomore season is David E. Kelley's gripping drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which is based on the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict by crime-fiction novelist Michael Connelly. The series brings to the small screen the story of Mickey Haller, the half-brother of Connelly's best-known character, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch.

Stock image of the Netflix logo on a laptop screen. The streaming giant has revealed the incoming and outgoing shows and films for its August 2023 roster. Chesnot/Getty Images

On August 31, the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece will premiere; the series is based on the beloved manga by Eiichiro Oda, which also inspired a long-running anime that has been running for 20 seasons and more than 1,000 episodes.

Coverage of real-life events will also be a part of the lineup, perhaps most notably Depp v. Heard, a three-part docuseries recounting 2022's highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard (spoiler: Depp won, following a contentious court battle).

On the movie front, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot's action thriller Heart of Stone will be looking to replicate the success of Chris Hemsworth's Extraction franchise when it premieres on August 11.

Complementing the newer shows returning to Netflix will be the debut of classic shows and beloved movies, including the first four seasons of America Ferrera's Ugly Betty, Eddie Murphy's 1988 hit Coming to America, the quotable 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off and the critically acclaimed 2003 film Lost in Translation.

Those craving a little high-octane action will be able to get their fix through the arrival of the first five films from the Fast and Furious franchise.

Sadly, along with the hellos come the goodbyes, with several notable shows and movies leaving the platform. Among those will be the 1990s sitcom Sister, Sister, 2004 comedy movie Mean Girls, and Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's 30-year-old classic romcom Sleepless in Seattle.

Below is the full list of everything that's arriving at (and leaving) Netflix in August.

What's Coming to Netflix in August 2023?

August 1

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Cut the Rope Daily

Despicable Me (1 & 2)

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Eat Pray Love

Fast and Furious (films 1-5)

Fatale

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Fisk (Season 1)

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

Just Go With It

Lost In Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Pawn Stars

Poms

Terminator Genisys

The Furnace

The Jerk

The River Wild

The Wife

Tiger 21

Trauma Center

Ugly Betty (Seasons1-4)

August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Choona (Season 1)

Soulcatcher

August 3

Heartstopper (Season 2)

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Limited series)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2, Part 2)

August 4

Fatal Seduction (Volume 2)

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Season 1)

The Hunt for Veerappan (Limited series)

August 7

Gabby's Dollhouse (Season 8)

August 8

Zombieverse (Season 1)

Untold: Johnny Football

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Limited series)

WrestleQuest

August 10

Painkiller (Limited series)

Marry My Dead Body

Jagun Jagun

Merch Cadets (Season 1)

August 11

Heart of Stone

Down for Love (Season 1)

August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle (Season 4)

August 15

Untold: Hall of Shame

Ancient Aliens (Season 15)

Ballers (Seasons 1-5)

Eye of the Storm (Season 1)

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

August 16

At Home with the Furys (Season 1)

Depp v. Heard (Limited series)

The Chosen One (Season 1)

OMG! Oh My Girl

August 17

The Upshaws (Part 4)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2)

August 18

The Monkey King

Mask Girl (Season 1)

10 Days of a Bad Man

Carancho

Crane World

Elefante Blanco

Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1)

Love, Sex and Candles

August 22

Lighthouse (Season 1)

Untold: Swamp Kings

All the Queen's Men

Sommore: A Queen With No Spades

August 23

Destined with You (Season 1)

Squared Love Everlasting

The Big Short

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move (Season 2)

August 24

Baki Hanma (Season 2, Part 2)

Ragnarok (Season 3)

Who is Erin Carter? (Limited series)

August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

August 28

Princess Power (Season 2)

August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zone

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Season 1)

August 31

Choose Love (Interactive special)

One Piece (Season 1)

Karate Sheep (Season 2)

What's Leaving Netflix in August?

August 12

Knightfall (Seasons 1-2)

August 14

Winx Club (Seasons 6-7)

August 15

Les Misérables

August 24

Jobs

August 31

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time (And its three sequels)

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art (Seasons 1-3)

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream (Seasons 1-3)

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister (Seasons 1-6)

Sleepless in Seattle