Netflix Taken Down by Hackers Over LGBTQ+ Content

By
Netflix and Hulu are down in some locations, reportedly hacked by people protesting LGBTQ+ content.

The group called Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the breach on its Telegram channel, specifically citing Netflix's LGBTQ+ content for the reasoning.

It claimed it brought Netflix down for 30 minutes in some locations and planned another hacking attempt at 1 a.m. Khartoum time (7 p.m. ET).

(L-R) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness attend Netflix's 'All Out: A Night of Pride' at Heart Weho on May 11, 2023 in West Hollywood. Hackers reportedly shut down Netflix over its LGBTQ+ content. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

"Reason for the attack: Due to the content of their movies. 'LGBTQIA+,'" the group wrote.

Newsweek reached out to Anonymous Sudan and Netflix for comment.

According to CheckHost, Netflix suffered outages in some parts of the U.S, Turkey, Russia, Poland, U.K., U.A.E, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan and other countries in Europe.

Anonymous Sudan has previously taken credit for hacking and causing widespread outages on X, formerly Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC