Dax Shepard Sparks Fury for Jonathan Van Ness Trans Comments: 'Problematic'

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness was brought to tears discussing anti-transgender vitriol while appearing on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert.

Van Ness, who is non-binary and uses any pronouns, teared up and declared they were "emotionally exhausted" from the anti-transgender rhetoric happening across the country.

In the most recent episode of the actor's podcast, the two began discussing whether The New York Times was a left- or right-leaning newspaper. Van Ness pointed out it had published a number of articles questioning transgender identity and health care.

(L) Jonathan Van Ness attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton on May 13, 2023 in New York City. (R) Dax Shepard attends "Featured Session: Building a Brand Through Community during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals" at Austin Convention Center on March 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The pair got into a heated debate about transgender issues on Shephard's podcast. Ilya S. Savenok/Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images North America

Newsweek contacted Shephard's and Van Ness' representatives by email for comment.

"Some people are very uncomfortable about teenagers transitioning. They're challenging that. How do we know that the person's not gonna change their mind?" Shepard began, as Van Ness tried to explain gender-affirming healthcare.

Gender-affirming healthcare is wide-ranging, does not always include medical intervention, and is supported by major medical, nursing, and healthcare societies across the world.

Shepard then argued those on the right opposed to issues such as gender-affirming healthcare for teens, drag queen story hours, trans people participating in sports, and boycotting brands who work with LGBTQ+ people, simply had a "difference of opinion."

"They are conservative. They don't like how quickly the country's changing. I understand that, I can sympathize with that," Shepard said. "They have different fears than we do—it's not because they're dumb or uneducated. They have a difference of opinion."

"To even question it makes you an enemy. I don't think that's the way forward,"

Van Ness continued to explain their point of view, insisting they were not labelling Shepard a bigot.

"I'm not calling you a transphobe. You can not be transphobic and still have thoughts that espouse trans misogyny and espouse transphobic ideologies or beliefs and not be transphobic," the said.

The TV star then said they "could just cry" because the ongoing fight for children who "just wanted to be included."

"I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women's fairness in sports. I have to tell you I am very tired," Van Ness said.

"You can have racist beliefs and not know you're racist, just like you can have transphobic beliefs and not realize you have transphobic beliefs. That doesn't mean you're a bad person."

Van Ness added: "I'm scared of the vitriol that trans people face everyday."

Shephard and his co-host Monica Padman apologized for their comments and changed topics.

But people online were not happy the conversation took place at all, with some accusing Shephard of blocking people online who disagreed with him.

"i don't know about you, but I don't think Dax Shepard should be talking about trans rights; especially if he's gonna say, "trans rights support is a spectrum". either you support trans people, or you don't. there can't be "another side" when people are dying," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added: "I agree and it's also a good time to remind folks that Dax Shepard has been problematic for awhile. He blocked me for speaking out against non-Natives mocking Native people through mascots and racist Halloween costumes."

And a third wrote: "I feel like non-LGBTQ+ people often like to be the "devil's advocate" in convos around LGBTQ+ issues with queer folks. To them, it's not personal. Just a fun ol' debate. To us, it's literally about our ability to exist in society."

Others, however, sided with the actor.

"Dax Shepard did NOTHING wrong. He asked common sense basic questions about children transitioning and biological men in women's sports. The trans activist then cried and tried to shut down the discussion by suggesting Dax had closeted transphobic views. We're sick of this s***," wrote one person on X.

A second commented: "Why would Dax b under fire? He speaks for the VAST majority of the country. Men cannot be women. Women cannot be men. PERIOD. JVN is so tired? So am I, of people who insist we endorse their delusion."

The anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, particularly against transgender people, has escalated so much over the past year that the Human Rights Campaign declared an unprecedented "state of emergency" for those communities in the U.S.