Is Netflix's 'Painkiller' Cast Based on Real People?

Painkiller is a new dramatic retelling of the opioid epidemic that ravaged America—but which characters are real and which were created for dramatic effect?

The show stars the likes of Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Sam Anderson, Taylor Kitsch and Clark Gregg.

Created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, Painkiller tells the story of the creation of OxyContin by Purdue Pharma, and how it led to the opioid epidemic in the United States. The show gives the perspectives of multiple characters, some of whom existed in real life, but others are fictional.

Characters Based on Real People in Painkiller

Richard Sackler Played by Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick (R) plays Purdue Pharma charman and president Richard Sackler in the new Netflix series "Painkiller." Dr. Sackler is pictured at a deposition conducted by the state of Kentucky. Keri Anderson/ProPublica via YouTube / Netflix

Matthew Broderick plays former Purdue Pharma Chairman and President Richard Sackler. He's best known for being one of the key men in developing OxyContin, which has strong connections to the opioid epidemic in the United States.

The billionaire Sackler family are synonymous with Purdue Pharma, having acquired the company in 1952.

Raymond Sackler Played by Sam Anderson

Raymond Sackler (L) is played by actor Sam Anderson (R) in "Painkiller" on Netflix. Taco van der Eb / Keri Anderson/Redux Images / Netflix

Raymond Sackler was Arthur Sackler's father, another American physician and businessman, who acquired Purdue Pharma alongside his two brothers. He died in 2017 at the age of 97.

Mortimer Sackler Played by John Rothman

Dr. Mortimer Sackler (L) is played by actor John Rothman (R) in "Painkiller" on Netflix. Telegraph / Netflix

Mortimer Sackler, Raymond's brother, was another co-owner of Purdue Pharma. He died in 2010 at the age of 93.

John Brownlee Played by Tyler Ritter

John J. Brownlee, now a partner at Hollan & Knight, is portrayed in "Painkillers" on Netflix by Tyler Ritter (R). Keri Anderson/hklaw.com / Netflix

John Leslie Brownlee is an American lawyer best known for his case against Purdue Pharma. Between 2001 and 2008 he was the United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Howard Udell Played by Brian Markinson

Purdue Pharma lawyer Howard Udell is played by Brian Markinson (R) in "Painkiller" on Netflix. Don Peterson / Keri Anderson/NYT / Netflix

Howard Udell was Purdue Pharma's chief legal officer.

Arthur Sackler Sr. Played by Clark Gregg

Marvel star Clark Gregg (R) plays Arthur Sackler Sr. in "Painkiller" on Netflix. John McDonnell / Keri Anderson/The Washington Post / Netflix

One of the three brothers who acquired Purdue Pharma, Arthur Sackler Sr. is played by Clark Gregg.

Rudy Giuliani Played by Ned Van Zandt

Rudy Giuliani (L) appears in "Painkiller" as he worked for Purdue Pharma. He's played by actor Ned Van Zandt (R) in the Netflix show. Chip Somodevilla / Peter Hurley/Getty Images / IMDb

Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump's ex lawyer Rudy Giuliani also represented Purdue Pharma.

Fictional Characters in Painkiller

A core contingent of the cast are fictional characters created to display what lives were like for many people during the epidemic.

These include:

Uzo Aduba as Edie Flowers, a lawyer working for the U.S. Attorney's office who is investigating OxyContin.

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, a hardworking family man and business owner whose life is upended after an injury.

West Duchovny as Shannon Schaeffer, an ex-college athlete and new recruit to the Purdue sales team.

Dina Shihabi as Britt Hufford, a veteran sales rep for Purdue who mentors Shannon.

While many of the characters featured in Painkiller are created for artistic purposes, there are a number of real life people featured at the start of each episode.

As the executive producer, Eric Newman, told Newsweek, the parents of real life people who died as a result of OxyContin were used to read out legal disclaimers at the start of each episode, adding emotional impact.

