Netflix's 'Painkiller' vs Hulu's 'Dopesick': How the OxyContin Shows Differ

The opioid epidemic and the sale of OxyContin has been dramatized by both Netflix and Hulu, but despite focussing on similar stories, there's some stark differences between the two shows.

While Dopesick and Painkiller may appear similar on the surface, Netflix producer Eric Newman told Newsweek his new show is different in its point of view and tone.

Netflix's new six-part series, Painkiller, is available to watch in full now, and stars Matthew Broderick, Uzo Aduba, Taylor Kitsch and Sam Anderson. It details how the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma produced OxyContin and sparked an epidemic in America.

Both Michael Stuhlbarg (L) andMatthew Broderick played Richard Sackler in dramatizations of America's Opioid epidemic. Stuhlbarg stars in Hulu's "Dopesick" and Netflix's "Painkiller." Gene Page / Keri Anderson/Hulu / Netflix

If that storyline sounds familiar, it's because in 2021, Hulu launched Dopesick to wide acclaim, which centered on a very similar story. The show and many of its leads, Michael Keaton, Will Poulter and Kaitlyn Dever, received Emmy Award nominations.

"I think clearest response to any comparison is that this is a story that needs to be told as loudly and as often as possible," Newman told Newsweek. "It is our sincerest hope that there's another opioid show next year and the year after and the year after. It's that important."

There are inevitable similarities between Painkiller and Dopesick, as both tell a similar story which are told from multiple perspectives. However, Painkiller steps up the story with surreal elements (mild spoilers for Painkiller from this point on).

"All shows are different and whether the subject might be the same, the point of view is different, the tone is different. What our goal was, and my hope is we've accomplished it, I believe we have, is to make the widest and the furthest-reaching version of this show," Newman said.

The journey of the show is different in Newman's opinion too, as he believes the seriousness of the topic is reflected in Painkiller.

"There is an overcome to get into this. And one of the things that we did, the structure of the show to be most relatable and most appealing is to start with, tonally, a bit of fun and a little bit of satire. And it feels like it's a ride. And then it mirrors the effects slightly of OxyContin, at some point you realize you're in trouble and that this is going south. So that was very much in our design."

Richard Sackler, the billionaire businessman best known for his connection to the production of OxyContin, was portrayed in Dopesick by Michael Stuhlbarg and in Painkiller by Broderick. Painkiller's retelling shows the late Arthur Sackler (played by Clark Gregg) acting as an invisible advisor to nephew Richard.

Taylor Kitsch as Glen Kryger, Carolina Bartczak as Lily Kryger in episode 102 of "Painkiller." Keri Anderson/Netflix

Both Painkiller and Dopesick have different, but quite similar, origins. While Dopesick was based on Beth Macey's 2018 book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America, Painkiller is based on both Patrick Radden Keefe's New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier in 2001.

Meier, as one of the first to report on the opioid epidemic crisis, told Newsweek about his journey with the story.

"As a person who wrote the first book about this, I've seen numerous subsequent books written, they've all added something to it," Meier said, furthering Painkiller's case. "I've gone from a journalist who wrote a book to a character in other books. And what I can say about this show is that it takes this crucial story and, from my perspective, illuminates it in a totally new and fresh way."

He continued, "I think that when people see this show, they will come to the end of it and not only be pulled in and enthralled by it, but more outraged than they've ever been before."

While Painkiller is a dramatization of events, there are a number of details included in the show that it's important to know actually happened.

"Some of the words that Matthew Broderick says as Richard Sackler actually exist in emails as things that Richard Sackler wrote. When you see them on paper, you go like, 'Wow, that was kind of weird.' Or, 'That was crazy.' When you see Matthew saying them in these party scenes or these rallies, you go, 'That was insane.' And to me, that's where the show and reality merged with one another."

John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler, Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler in episode 103 of "Painkiller." Keri Anderson/Netflix

Reminding viewers of the tragic events this piece of entertainment is based on, real people are used at the start of each episode to read a legal disclaimer.

"We came up with an idea that Netflix very gladly supported, which was getting the parents of young people who died from OxyContin to read them," Newman said.

"And it's incredibly effective. It was, I would say in my many years of doing this, the hardest thing to do to, to go into these homes and sit with these parents who are just lovely people who did nothing wrong but follow a doctor's orders. Every story was similar in that regard."

Newman continued: "It became very much the heart of the show in a way. We're very proud of it and it's very effective. I'm glad that I had the experience that I had of meeting these people. It makes what we're doing even more worthwhile."

All six episodes of Painkiller are available to watch on Netflix now.