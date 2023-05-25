Nevada Passes Bill To Allow Assisted Dying

The state of Nevada is just one step away from legalizing assisted dying for the terminally ill after its legislature passed a bill allowing for them to procure medication that would end their life.

SB 239 passed the state senate in April by an 11 to 10 vote, and was confirmed by Nevada's assembly by 23 to 19 on Wednesday. It will now head to Republican Governor Joe Lombardo's desk for his signature.

No other governor has vetoed a medicated assisted dying bill. There are currently nine states that allowed for assisted dying, alongside Washington, D.C.: California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

Terminally ill women in Nevada have called on Lombardo to sign the bill into law. Lynda Brooks-Bracey, a 57-year-old with metastatic pancreatic cancer, who lives in Las Vegas, invited the governor to stay with her in the week before she dies to "see what [my family] have to go through and what I have to go through before you make the decision."

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo gives victory remarks on November 14, 2022 in North Las Vegas, Nevada after being declared the winner of a tightly contested race against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. He now has to decide whether to sign or veto a bill legalizing medical assisted dying for the terminally ill. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hanna Olivas, 49, also from Las Vegas, who is living with incurable blood cancer, asked Lombardo to sign the bill "as it puts much-needed peace in the hearts of patients."

The Nevada governor has not yet indicated whether he will sign the bill. Newsweek approached Lombardo's office via email for comment on Thursday.

Assisted suicide is a controversial issue across the globe, with medical practitioners having to grapple with a contradiction between their oath to protect life and an ethical belief in affording patients a good quality of life.

Campaigners argue that those seeking help to take their own life are often suffering incurable illnesses that cause them ongoing pain or an inability to live a full life, whereas opponents say assisted suicide could be used coercively and against a person's will if—as is sometimes the case—they are unable to express themselves, and contravenes religious beliefs concerning the sanctity of life.

Assisted dying remains illegal in many countries around the world, and is opposed by the American Medical Association.

SB 239 argues that a "mentally capable adult patient should have the right to self-determination concerning his or her health care decisions" and notes "patients with a terminal illness may undergo unremitting pain, agonizing discomfort and a sudden, continuing and irreversible reduction in their quality of life."

The bill would require that someone aged over 18 who is of sound mind and wishes to end their life make two verbal requests and one written one to a medical practitioner before they can be prescribed life-ending medication. The person taking their own life would have to self-administer that medication if they choose to do so.

SB 239 would also prevent medical practitioners in the state, including pharmacists dispensing the medication, from being subject to professional discipline, or civil or criminal penalty.

Wednesday's vote was welcomed by campaigners who had pushed for legalizing medical assisted dying in Nevada.

Sara Manns, campaign director for Compassion & Choices Action Network, an assisted dying lobby group in Nevada, said in a statement that the bill had taken "eight long years since its original introduction in 2015 to get to this point."

"The people of Nevada are hopeful Governor Lombardo will sign this urgent and compassionate bill, to give dying Nevadans the option to die peacefully, not painfully," she said.

However, there is local opposition to the bill becoming law. A petition calling for Lombardo to veto the bill, started on May 5, has received 7,161 signatures as of 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday.

"It's a heartbreaking reality that those who deserve love and care would be enabled and encouraged by their doctors to give up on life," the petition says. "Just because someone is mentally ill, needy, or hurting does not mean that their life is worthless and that suicide is a viable option."

Despite being spearheaded by Democratic state lawmakers, the bill appears to have broad support across the political spectrum.

According to a survey of 600 Nevada voters, conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research between April 10-13, 98 percent said patients, in consultations with doctors and loved ones, should be able to decide how they end their life, while 2 percent said the government should. Eighty-two percent supported the bill.

Compassion & Choices, which commissioned the survey, noted that support was marginally higher among Republican voters—78 percent—than Democrat voters, of whom 76 percent back the proposed legislation.