Nevada Man Shares 'Creepy' Note Neighbor Left on Window of Work Van

A Nevada man has shared the "creepy" and "passive aggressive" note he found on the window of his van before heading to work one morning.

Kameron Evans from Henderson, Nevada, works early morning shifts on the Grand Canyon West Rim and has to report to his company's main base at Boulder City. To get there on time, he leaves the house at around 4:45 a.m.

Evans currently lives in a semi-retirement community with his dad and told Newsweek: "I close my door very quietly in order not to wake the neighbor whose house I park in front of. But then I went to work one morning and found a letter placed in the window of my vehicle…"

Noise is a common stressor in residential communities. Homeowners have, on occasion, been known to lose their cool when dealing with noisy neighbors.

While it's never advisable to get drawn into a tit-for-tat conflict, research published in the journal BMC Public Health has identified a correlation between those who react angrily to noise from a neighboring property and those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, depression, insomnia and anxiety.

It's important to keep these extenuating circumstances in mind when dealing with a noise complaint—and it's certainly pertinent to Evans' case. The note he found read, in block capitals:

"STOP SLAMMING YOUR VAN DOORS!!!! THE NOISE YOU CREATE WAKES US UP!!!! IF THIS CONTINUES I WILL HAVE TO CONTACT THE ASSOCIATION & FILE A COMPLAINT!! YOU DO THIS IN THE A.M. HOURS, HAVE SOME COMMON SENSE!!!!"

The note left on Kameron Evans' semi truck. Evans has not changed much about his morning routine since receiving the message. u/Icy_Deer7055

Evans said he was surprised to find the message as he hadn't had any "run-ins" with anyone on his street and another resident down the block also drives a semi truck.

"I didn't find anything else besides that letter and nothing else has happened since. Still not exactly sure who placed it there, but I may have a small idea," he said.

Even so, the correspondence did not sit well with him. "Initially I was a little aggravated that they thought I was waking them up and they couldn't have come to me about it, " he said. "But then I semi-understood where they were coming from about being woken up every day. I'm still quite annoyed about it, though."

Eager to "gain some insight on whether I was overreacting," Evans shared a picture of the note to Reddit. He also explained that he and his dad drive identical vans for a delivery service, pointing out that it was "kinda creepy" the neighbor knew which vehicle to leave the message on.

The note certainly sparked lively debate on Reddit and has racked up more than 32,000 upvotes in six days. Some sided with the disgruntled neighbor. "Repeatedly opening and shutting doors, especially sliding van doors can be annoying," one user wrote.

A second commenter posted: "They literally live in a retirement community to get away from the hustle and bustle of working people."

Others felt the note was a step too far. "Sometimes you can solve your own problems without being an a****** to your neighbors that are just trying to go about their life," one commented.

Another said: "As someone with sleeping issues I can tell you if someone shutting doors on a van outside the house wakes you up, your problem isn't the guy with the van."

Evans hasn't radically altered his morning routine since receiving the note. "I have started leaving a little bit earlier every now and then or shutting the door quieter. But not much has changed," he said.

He still feels the issue could have been resolved with more direct communication. "If I could speak directly to the person, I would first ask why they didn't come directly to me and ask," he said. "Instead of just leaving a passive aggressive note."

