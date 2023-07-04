Politics

New Ban on Biden Admin's Tech Contacts Is a 'Blow to Public Safety': Lawyer

By
Politics Joe Biden White House President Louisiana

A Trump-appointed judge's decision blocking several parts of the federal government from contacting social media companies about a wide variety of posts is "a blow to public safety," according to former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu.

On Tuesday, Judge Terry A. Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction barring agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Justice and the FBI, from making contact with social media companies for "the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech."

The federal government is still permitted to communicate with the companies in attempts to thwart criminal activity and confront national security threats, according to the injunction.

The decision comes as part of a lawsuit filed against the federal government by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri, who argued that it went too far in its efforts to encourage platforms to address content that could encourage vaccine hesitancy or election denialism. The ruling is the first of its kind, and legal scholars have warned that it could have a significant impact on the First Amendment and undo years of work to increase coordination between the government and social media companies to stem the flow of misinformation.

joe biden louisiana judge ruling
President Joe Biden is pictured addressing a crowd. A federal judge on Tuesday issued a ruling prohibiting parts of the federal government from contacting social media companies about efforts to remove certain posts that might contain misinformation. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a series of tweets about the decision, Wu, also a legal analyst, called Doughty's ruling a "victory for misinformation" and "a blow to public safety." He also argued that some of the things the injunction sought to prohibit are already covered by the First Amendment.

"A Fourth of July victory for misinformation by Trump federal judge Terry Doughty just issued preliminary injunction barring 'parts of the Biden administration from communicating with social media platforms about broad swaths of content online,' a blow to public safety," Wu wrote.

He added in another tweet: "Trump Judge Terry Doughty enjoins Health & Human services and FBI specifically-guaranteed to enable spread of misinformation about public health issues like Covid pandemic & enabling insurrection promoting domestic terror-case brought by Republicans like Missouri & Louisiana AGs."

Read more

Responding to an inquiry from The Washington Post, the White House said that the Justice Department is reviewing the ruling and determining its options in response.

"This Administration has promoted responsible actions to protect public health, safety, and security when confronted by challenges like a deadly pandemic and foreign attacks on our elections," an official told the outlet. "Our consistent view remains that social media platforms have a critical responsibility to take account of the effects their platforms are having on the American people, but make independent choices about the information they present."

Newsweek has reached out to the White House press office via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC