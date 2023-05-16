New Jersey Man Defends Why He Got Neighbor's Car Towed: 'Called the Police'

A man has defended getting his neighbor's car towed after he was blocked into his drive.

Christopher Holowach, from New Jersey, told Newsweek that, when he woke up to a random car blocking his driveway and had to get to work, there was only one thing to do.

"I called the police and told them I had to get out of my driveway and get to work," he said. "In the photo, my car is maybe 2 to 3 feet behind me from where I snapped the photo, completely blocked by the car."

A picture of the car in New Jersey that was towed after the owner of the driveway was unable to get his car out to go to work, left, and a shot of the open driveway after the car was towed, right. Christopher Holowach

Holowach didn't notice the car before going to bed so he assumed that it must have been parked during the night.

Holowach was furious that he couldn't get out to work, but the police arrived to help. "I had no idea who it belonged to. When the police arrived, they ran the plates and saw it was registered to my neighbor's house, maybe two to three houses down the road," said Holowach.

Officers knocked on the door and tried to call the car owner on the phone, but they did not answer.

"The police officer asked me what I wanted to do and I said, 'Tow it please. I have to get to work,'" explained Holowach. "As I see it, I was justified in my actions at this point."

He did ask the officers if they could just move the car a little so he could use the driveway, but the police explained that if a car was towed, it would have to be taken to an impound lot.

"Tows are normally at least $400 here, depending on the distance it is towed, so it's not cheap," said Holowach. "The police officer then happily called a tow truck. About an hour later, the tow truck arrives. They then towed the car and I drove to work with a smile on my face."

After having the car towed, Holowach shared the story on Reddit's popular r/Wellthatsucks subreddit. It has received almost 70,000 upvotes and thousands of comments.

Alongside the picture, Holowach wrote: "I mean, you can't really park like this on accident. She either drove home hammered drunk, or just didn't care. Sucks to suck."

In the comments, Reddit users didn't hold back from criticizing the neighbor for their inconsiderate parking.

"Main character syndrome is all too common nowadays," read one reply, while another user wrote: "Who just parks in front of a driveway? They deserve to be towed."

"Screw that guy. Tow was well-deserved. That's not even a partial blockage," wrote a third.

Arguments about parking aren't rare either. In 2022, a woman was applauded for having her neighbor's car towed after she repeatedly parked in her driveway. Similarly, in September, a car triple parked across a series of accessible parking spaces sparked fury when a picture was shared.

"I have zero regrets whatsoever," said Holowach. "They parked like an a****** and I had to get to work.

"Honestly, if I ever parked like this, I would actually hope they would tow my car for how much of an idiot I was."

