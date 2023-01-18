Last year, 2022, saw Netflix release the likes of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Pinocchio and All Quiet on the Western Front, but 2023 is shaping up to be even bigger.

The streaming platform has revealed a large portion of its 2023 film slate, which was revealed on Wednesday, January 18 alongside a trailer teasing some of its biggest films.

From highly anticipated sequels such as Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2 to new action packed flicks such as Damsel and The Killer, there's going to be something for everyone on Netflix over the next 12 months.

Here is everything that subscribers need to know.

New Netflix Movies Coming in 2023: Release Dates for 'Rebel Moon' and More

Netflix has an array of films that will come out in 2023, and a first look trailer released on Wednesday, January 18 shared a closer glimpse at several.

The likes of Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, Rebel Moon, The Mother, Your Place or Mine, Damsel, The Killer, They Cloned Tyrone, Murder Mystery 2, Leave the World Behind, Lift, Leo, Pain Hustlers, Luther: The Fallen Sun, A Family Affair, and You People were featured in the trailer.

The Killer is David Fincher's newest film, which stars Michael Fassbender and follows an assassin going up against his employers during an international manhunt, while Millie Bobby Brown's next feature with Netlix is Damsel.

The period drama sees Brown portray a dutiful damsel forced to fight for her life against a dragon when the royal family she is supposed to wed into make her a sacrifice for an ancient debt instead of a bride.

A-List stars have flocked to Netflix for its films, with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King set to appear in the comedy A Family Affair, Jennifer Lopez becoming a female assassin for The Mother, and Kevin Hart appearing in Lift.

Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris will star in The Cloned Tyrone, set for release on July 21, while Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone will come out on August 11.

Zack Snyder's next film, Rebel Moon, was also announced, and the epic Sci-Fi film is expected to be released on Netflix on December 22.

In a statement, Netflix confirmed that there are other films to be announced in the coming months, as the company said it will also have some "surprises up our sleeves."

Films that have been announced but don't have a release date include: The Strays, Victim/Suspect, The Kitchen, Spaceman, Shirley, Players, The Perfect Find, The Out-Laws, Rustin, Nimona, and an untitled Wes Anderson adaptation of a Roald Dahl book.

Here is Netflix's 2023 Film Release Schedule So Far: