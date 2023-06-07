New Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Is in a League of Its Own

Volvo has introduced a new electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) that defies expectations delivering a feature-rich, high-tech user experience that meets customers where they are on price, range, equipment and style.

"The Volvo EX30 is playing in a league of its own among EV competition. Most current EVs have a substantial price premium over similarly-sized internal combustion engine-powered vehicles within an automaker's portfolio," Paul Waatti, manager of industry analysis at AutoPacific told Newsweek.

Among small all-electric SUVs currently for sale in the U.S., Volvo's chief competition is the Mercedes-Benz EQB, a battery-electric version of the company's GLB model. BMW, Audi, Cadillac, and Lexus do not offer an electric SUV in its class while Infiniti, Lincoln and Acura do not have an EV in their portfolio. Mazda sells very small quantities of its MX-30 subcompact crossover in the U.S., and only in California.

Volvo has plenty of experience developing and launching small electric SUVs. The company currently sells the XC40 in hybrid and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) form. The Volvo C40 is larger than the EX30 but similarly sold with an electrons-only propulsion system.

In EX30, customers will find a model that isn't simply a de-contented, smaller version of Volvo's EX90 flagship SUV, which debuted last October. They'll find a model that's distinctly Volvo, but with unique storage solutions and sound experience opportunities rather than discount design centered around low-cost, middling quality materials and equipment.

"EX30 is now the brand's entry point, bringing everything we've come to expect from a Volvo. It offers a compelling mix of standard features, style and sophisticated personality," Waatti said.

Though it is small, EX30 has a long wheelbase, large wheels and equally proportioned overhangs to give it a sense of space. Thor's Hammer headlights lead the way. Volvo's color palette for the car is inspired by Sweden's natural environment, with names like Cloud Blue and Moss Yellow.

EX30 will be offered in two power variants, one that is optimized range and another that prioritizes quickness. The Single Motor Extended Range version gives drivers an estimated range of 275 miles on a single charge. The Twin Motor Performance type delivers 422 horsepower that moves the car from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, about the time it takes a Porsche 911 to go that fast.

The Twin Motor variant has a charging capacity of up to 153 kilowatts (kW) meaning owners can charge from 10 to 80 percent in around 26 minutes.

EX30 upholds Volvo's key principles of sustainability and safety delivering a lower carbon footprint over a vehicle lifecycle than ever before for a Volvo and new technology like approaching bicyclist detection that alerts the passengers when a cyclist is oncoming so they don't open their door into them. EX30 also has Volvo's new parking assist technology.

Key technology features into phone as key with sharing capability, and smartphone connectivity via an app that allows drivers to find their car in a parking lot and heat/cool from afar. There's also five interior ambient lighting themes that are inspired by the Scandinavian landscape.

Pricing for the 2024 Volvo EX30 starts at just $34,950 in the U.S. putting it just above the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Mercedes has priced its EQB to start above $52,000 and Hyundai's Kona Electric pricing for the newly redesigned 2024 model is still pending.

Those that lease the new Volvo will qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits, the same as what those who lease the new Kia Niro EV qualify for.

"EX30 is positioned squarely between the top end of mainstream and low end of luxury small crossovers with a gas engine. That's exactly where a premium vehicle like a Volvo would be expected with a gas engine, but EX30 is an EV. It's a critical aspect of EX30's positioning in the market as its pricing comes much closer to the elusive price parity between ICE and EV that automakers have long been targeting," Waatti said.

Volvo will produce the EX30 in an EX30 Cross Country variant next year. Front, rear and side skidplates, black panels on the front and trunklid, 19-inch black wheels (18-inch will be available) Cross Country branding and a hood-mounted Swedish flag will make the model easily able to be discerned from the traditional EX30.

"As an affordably priced EV, EX30 is a significant launch not only for Volvo but also for the industry's efforts toward mainstream adoption of EVs," Waatti said.