New York Fire Kills Four After Blaze at E-Bike Shop

Four people have died after a fire broke out at an e-bike shop in New York City, police said.

A blaze broke out at a six-story building on Madison Street in Lower Manhattan shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the New York Fire Department told Newsweek.

Six people were transported to hospitals in a critical condition.

Stock photo shows an FDNY truck. Four people have died after a fire broke out in an e-bike shop in New York City. iStock

Four of them—two men and two women—have died, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Newsweek. Two others, both female, remain in critical condition.

All were in an apartment above the e-bike store when the fire broke out, the spokesperson said. No other details about the victims were immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department spokesperson said.

A deli owner told CBS News that they called the fire department after seeing the fire.

"I step out, I look, it's a huge flame coming out of the gate," they said.

"I call the fire department, they come within 10 minutes. Once they got here, the flames started getting bigger and stronger... It was a whole mess."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.