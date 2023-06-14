News

New York Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny in Chokehold Death of Jordan Neely

By
News New York City Subway Indictment Chokehold

A grand jury in New York City has voted to indict U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny for allegedly choking Jordan Neely to death during a subway ride.

The indictment was confirmed on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report citing local media and unnamed law enforcement sources. The exact charge or charges against Penny remained sealed at the time of publication, although Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged him with second-degree manslaughter last month.

Penny, a 24-year-old white man, was captured on video placing Neely, a Black former street performer with a history of homelessness and mental health issues, in a chokehold that turned deadly during a subway ride in Manhattan on May 1.

The footage sparked outrage and protests with racial and political overtones. Some suggested that Neely's death resembled the 2020 police murder of George Floyd, while others have defended him as "hero" for thwarting an purported threat from Neely.

NY Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny
Daniel Penny is transported to his arraignment after surrendering to the NYPD at the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023, in New York City. Penny turned himself in after being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office, days after the incident. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

In a video statement released by his legal team on Sunday, Penny said that he did not intend to choke Neely and was instead attempting to restrain him following alleged threats to other subway passengers.

Penny disputed an eyewitness claim that he kept Neely in a chokehold for around 15 minutes, while also rejecting suggestions that the incident was racially motivated.



"Some people say that I was holding onto Mr. Neely for 15 minutes," Penny said. "This is not true. Between stops it was only a couple minutes, so the whole interaction was less than five minutes."

"Some people say that this was about race, which is absolutely ridiculous," he continued. "I didn't see a Black man threatening passengers, I saw a man who threatening passengers, a lot of whom were people of color."

Newsweek has reached out to Bragg and Penny's attorney Thomas Kenniff via email for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

