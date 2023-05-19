Heartwarming

Newfoundland's Way of Greeting Owner in the Morning Delights Viewers

By
Heartwarming Pets Dogs Animal behavior Viral video

A video of a dog seemingly excited to greet her owner in the morning has gone viral on TikTok, where it got over 357,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared from @cocoandolliethenewfs, the TikTok account of Newfoundland dog duo Cocoa and Ollie.

The video showed Cocoa lying on a kitchen countertop before the lights were turned on and a voice was heard saying "Good morning."

As the camera got closer to Cocoa, the canine was seen sitting up and appeared to lick the camera lens just before a hand was seen petting her.

A caption shared with the post said: "Just another morning greeting from Cocoa. She had a lot to say because she was extra hungry this morning."

Newfoundland dog seen outdoors in flower field.
A stock image of a Newfoundland dog seen outdoors against a backdrop of purple flowers. A video of a Newfoundland dog excited to see her owner in the morning has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Newfoundlands are among the world's largest dogs, with males weighing up to 150 pounds and standing 28 inches at the shoulder. Females can go up to 100 to 120 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

This "strikingly large, powerful" breed are also known to be "sweet-tempered" gentle giants, the AKC says.

According to the registry, "The Newfie breed standard says that a sweet temperament is the 'most important single characteristic of the breed.'"

The dog's enthusiastic reaction to her owner in the latest viral clip is unsurprising because canines can even get teary when reunited with their owners, according to one study in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology.

The study, published in August 2022, found that "tear volume increased significantly during reunion with the owner, but not with a familiar non-owner."

@cocoandolliethenewfs

Just another morning greeting from Cocoa 🤣🥰. She had a lot to say because she was extra hungry this morning 😂 !! • • • #newfoundland #newfoundlanddog #newfoundlandpuppy #newfoundlanddog #newfoundlandoftiktok #newfie #newfiesoftiktok #brownnewfie #cocopuffthenewf #dogsoftiktok #puppiesoftiktok #puppylove #newfsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #bigdog #browndogs #puppyoftheday #puppylife #newfoundlandsarethebestdogsever #giantbreedlovers #giantbreed #newf #cutedogs #giantbreeds #giantbreedlovers #giantbreedsoftiktok #countersurfing

♬ original sound - Cocoa and Ollie

The close bond between a dog and its owner has also been found to resemble that between a parent and their baby.

A May 2013 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One said: "This unique relationship between adult dogs and their human owners bears a remarkable resemblance to an infant attachment bond: dogs are dependent on human care and their behavior seems specifically geared to engage their owners' care-giving system."

While Cocoa was said to have been hungry, her excitement at seeing her owner may not have been purely motivated by food. The findings of an August 2012 study in the peer-reviewed journal Social, Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience indicated that social interaction may have a "potentially higher value" over food rewards for some dogs.

The dog in the latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok.

Lauren Hope Lombardi wrote "I want a counter bear!!," to which the original poster replied "They are the best kind."

Emmaleigh Jane Syson said: "Excuse me but there appears to be bears in your kitchen," to which the original poster replied "Just a couple."

MamatheWitch1 wrote "No barking just huge amazing bears of love in the morning! What a blessed life," to which the original poster replied "It really is!"

Your daily dose of Jordanna said the two dogs are "giant love bugs aren't they," while Becky Hankins said they're "Gorgeous dogs."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

