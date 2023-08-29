Newsmax Teases Release of Damning Biden Audio Tape

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly is teasing the release of a damning tape of President Joe Biden.

"Biden has a big mouth and it got him into a lot of trouble, but he hasn't seen the half of it yet," Kelly said on Tuesday's broadcast of Greg Kelly Reports. "There is an audio tape I am told by people in the know—not necessarily in government, not necessarily out of government, I can't say too much—but there is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden's corruption that is about to be made public.

"It's not going to happen tomorrow, it's not going to happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween," the right-wing host said, adding that he also does not know who will be releasing the tape to the public. Kelly claimed that the White House is aware of the tape's circulation.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.

President Joe Biden looks on as Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles (not pictured) speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on August 29, 2023. Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly on Tuesday teased the release of a damning tape of Biden. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Kelly offered little information about the release of the alleged tape, except for the rough timeline and claims that the tape's publication will prompt Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race. Republicans have been ramping up their attacks on Biden in recent days, threatening to vote to impeach him based on the GOP-led House investigations into the Biden family.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday that if a House vote for impeachment were to be held today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy "would be one of the first ones to vote yes."

During the segment in which he teased the release, Kelly claimed that Biden knows "his time is up" because he has recently been engaging in leisurely activities, like going to the beach and biking.

"It's all about himself now. It's all about survival and planning his life after the presidency and trying to protect himself as much as possible," he said. "The country? We are not on Joe Biden's mind."

Kelly recently sparked controversy for downplaying the death threat against Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump. Chutkan received a call this month from a woman who threatened to kill the judge if Trump wasn't elected president.

In response, Kelly said, "Oh my goodness gracious, a voicemail. Now, that's very unfortunate, but it's also life in the fast lane. It happens."

On Tuesday, some seemed skeptical about Kelly's claims of a damning Biden tape.

"Greg Kelly spoke? Oh, it must be bull****," one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Why not release it. Hopefully Greg Kelly doesn't have a sudden Heart Attack or freak accident...," another said.

"Greg Kelly might need to expect a 4 AM raid from the FBI," a third wrote.