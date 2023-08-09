No Agreed 'Framework' Yet for Saudi Arabia-Israel Deal, U.S. Official Says

Negotiations between the United States and Saudi Arabia on a deal for the Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel remain ongoing but still lack an "agreed-to-framework," according to a senior Biden administration official.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that officials from the U.S. and Saudi Arabia had agreed to the outlines of a deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel, a move with potential to reshape relations across the Middle East.

But National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that while President Biden was supportive of the talks, "there's still a lot of conversations that have to occur before" a final deal is reached.

"Bottom line is, there is no agreed-to set of negotiations, there's no agreed-to framework to codify normalization," Kirby said on a call with reporters.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) poses prior to a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

According to the Wall Street Journal report, Saudi officials agreed to normalize relations with Israel in return for U.S. security guarantees and help creating a civilian nuclear program, among other requests. The deal would also include some Saudi demands for actions in support of the creation of a Palestinian state, according to the report.

The report comes after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah last month.

Any deal normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would have vast implications for the region.

Saudi Arabia has long been a key U.S. ally in the Middle East. But the country is in the midst of an ambitious campaign to grow its regional and global footprint as it seeks to form new security and economic alliances.

Earlier this year, China helped broker a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran that eased tensions between two of the region's main rivals. At the same time, Saudi Arabia has also sought to grow its cultural influence by attracting some of the world's top athletes through investment in soccer, golf and other major sports.

An agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel would add to the growing number of countries in the Middle East seeking better relationships with Israel in recent years.

Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in agreements known as the Abraham Accords reached under former President Donald Trump.

A deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be more significant, given Saudi Arabia's leading role in the region and position as one of the world's top oil producers.

The U.S. is committed to "keep talking and keep trying to move things forward" to help Israel and Saudi Arabia reach a final deal, Kirby said.

"We still believe that regional integration is a good thing," he added.

The talks are taking place at a fraught moment for both countries. The timeline for reaching an agreement may turn on difficult sticking points over concessions to Palestinians and whether a deal could win support from leaders in Israel.

U.S. and Saudi negotiators have not briefed Israeli leaders on details of a deal, a top Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal.

Saudi Arabia has faced criticism for its human rights record as it seeks to expand its economic and cultural clout. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under fire for plans to expand settlements in the West Bank and support for a judicial overhaul that critics say would weaken the country's democratic rule of law.

Biden has not yet set plans for a face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu since the Israeli leader returned to power last year, a move widely seen as a snub intended to signal disapproval with Israel's direction under Netanyahu's far-right governing coalition.

Biden is planning to meet with Netanyahu later this year, but details for the meeting haven't been finalized, Kirby said Wednesday.