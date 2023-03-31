No, Trump Can't Pardon His Way Out of Manhattan Charges

Following Thursday's announcement that a grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump, there have been questions about his ability to pardon himself if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed in a statement Thursday that it had contacted Trump's attorneys "to coordinate his surrender," for arraignment on the grand jury indictment, which remains under seal. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for possible violations of campaign finance laws for alleged hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump responded to the indictment in a statement saying in part: "Never before in our Nation's history has this been done. The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a President of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for President, has never happened before. Ever."

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. On March 30, 2023, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

While appearing on Fox News after the Trump indictment, attorney Jonathan Turley said that the Manhattan District Attorney's office will need to indict Trump "before he gets elected again," and noted that if Trump were to win the 2024 election, he could potentially pardon himself.

However, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, a president's clemency power is limited to federal offenses, not state crimes.

Constitutional attorney Andrew Lieb told Newsweek on Friday that "Trump has 34 counts that he will have to defend before a NY jury, not the media or his MAGA constituents, and because it's a NY jury, no President can pardon him and save his hide [state law is not subject to Presidential pardons]."

The indictment remains under seal and the exact charges are unknown at this time, but there have been reports that the former president is facing 34 counts.

"Trump's only way out is beating the charges, and any commentator who is evaluating his odds is showing their true colors because the counts are still under seal [unknown] and the facts supporting them have not been made public," Lieb, an attorney at the Lieb at Law firm, told Newsweek.

"Simply, Trump is going to have a stressful next year in battling the NY DA's Office where the rule of law will prevail, not the way he can control the mob."

Jennifer S. Breen, an associate professor of law at Syracuse University, told Newsweek that "no, [Trump] wouldn't be able to pardon himself because the pardon power in the Constitution only extends to federal crime."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.